Kishalay Bhattacharjee brings the Northeast to Delhi

Growing up in Shillong and subsequently travelling across the Northeast, Kishalay Bhattacharjee, an Associate Professor and Vice Dean, New Imaginations, Jindal School of Journalism and Communications, O.P. Jindal Global University, had a first-hand- experience witnessing the trials and tribulations of the minorities — tribals and refugees from East Bengal. He's put his experiences into the nine day long exhibition ArtEast 2020: The Story of Telling. Collecting all the pieces from different regions of the Northeast has been a cathartic experience for him, he says. Kishalay, a former journalist with NDTV, where he covered Northeast for 20 years, will deliver the curatorial note at the fest that begins at IIC on February 21.

Excerpts from a conversation.

What was the catalyst for curating this exhibition?

The catalyst for creating this was identity politics, which has become very intense in recent times. We felt that one of the pillars of identity politics is language. The assertion of your nationality is through language. Since this festival focusses on the Northeast, though taking the larger subcontinent in mind, I wanted to go back and see how language politics plays in that region vis a vis other parts of the country. Earlier, there were divisions within Assam like the Bodos, who have been demanding separate Statehood. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives to armed underground organisations. All this is due to the conflict over language. Rather than homogenise, it is important to celebrate the diversity.

Misuse of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, can best be seen in Assam. In that State, the Assamese has hegemony over other languages like Bodo, Bengali and Sylheti. Now, the moot question is who is the real Assamese? Rather than answer this question, Assam is now being divided between Indians and illegal migrants.

How have the anti-CAA protests been brought alive?

Shaheen Bagh became a metaphor for a new India. For many Indians who haven’t seen it, we have put up on the wall multiple translations of Hum Dekhege. The message comes across through Urdu, Manipuri, Mizo and Rohingya scripts. It is titled We Shall Bear Witness. Visitors will be encouraged to write this line in their native language. Then we have a collage of faces titled Pehchan, where identity is meshed in language. It has been arranged by students of the NID, Haryana. Our identity is not through our face but in terms of which language we speak, what kind of food we eat.

In the gallery, there will be a video installations of languages of persecuted communities. That will include Kashmiris, Rohingyas and Tibetans.

So we will have the booming voice of theatre stalwart M. K. Raina speaking in chaste Kashmiri. Kamar Dadar, noted calligrapher, has done two work on Mizo and Manipuri scripts. A Naga boy will sing in his mother tongue. People in Delhi have never heard a member of the Lotha tribe. Palm leaf manuscripts from Majuli Braj will be on display.

How would you like people to perceive the Northeast?

There are two kind of perceptions. One is that the Northeast is a lively exotic place, with great scenery and enchanting music. Hence, it is a go to place. The other perception is that girls from the Northeast are very easy going, friendly and nice company. The third perception is that much of the Northeast is extremist. These stereotypes exist among all communities. However, there is reverse racism there as well.

This exhibition talks about displacement and migration of people. How are you telling the story of this through your event?

Miyah in Lucknow refers to a Muslim gentleman. In Assam it is seen as a slur: a Bangladeshi who has taken my land and job. The Bengali-speaking Muslims reclaimed this word. How words and semantics matter will be shown in Witness Us - A Reading of Miyah Poetry Poets. Shajahan Ali Ahmed, Ashraful Hussain, Rehna Sultana and Rafiqul Islam will recite poetry.

We will also show that Kashmiri Pandits now settled in Delhi communicate in a different language so their mother tongue suffers. The Kashmiri script is common for both Pandits and Muslims of the Valley. Rohingyas in Delhi now speak Hindi and their children study in Hindi medium schools. The intent here is to question why we term a human being as illegal.

