Kerala’s everyday heritage heroes

One of the first things Siraj Abrari, the khateeb of Moideen Palli in Kannur, Kerala, suggests when you visit the 18th-century mosque is to climb to the top of a minaret and take in the view. From 72 feet up, with the Arabian Sea and Mappila Bay spread out before you, the Arakkal dynasty’s palace to the left, and the European-built St. Angelo Fort to the right, you are surrounded by centuries of history.

Anyone can visit the mosque, as long as it’s not prayer time. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, or what your religion is — an unusual practice for a Sunni mosque in the Malabar region. Until just a few years ago, visiting the teal-painted mosque — with its Dutch-inspired arched doors, French floor tiles, Arabic hexagonal cone-topped minarets, and slanted roofs typical of the state — was limited to devotees. Women were strictly not allowed.

Much of the credit for this change in attitude goes to heritage activists such as Muhammed Shihad, 34, the founder of Kannur City Heritage Foundation. The engineering professional had moved back home from Delhi in 2018 and discovered that “people were forgetting their history and heritage” — he was referring to Kannur’s historical significance as a major medieval trade centre, the seat of the ancient Mushaka kings, the only Muslim dynasty in Kerala, and a military hub for Europeans.

While he started off with the most obvious, “promoting local food”, he soon began online and offline documentation, awareness campaigns to showcase Kannur’s heritage, and heritage tours. Shihad has mentored around half a dozen young storytellers who guide visitors to obscure spots and hidden gems, such as the carving on a wall behind the Arakkal Palace that reads ‘Let Britain Perish’ — etched by an unknown hand during the Quit India Movement.

Kannur City Heritage Foundation is one of many grassroots movements working to preserve Kerala’s unique cultural landscape. In a state where the population density is double the national average, and where rising land prices threaten historical buildings and heritage sites, such initiatives are much needed. “Kerala is famous for some things — its backwaters, for example — which dominate tourist brochures. But there is also a Kerala of the little stories: the small rituals, the temples, [sacred] groves, and mosques in which different castes and communities play roles,” explains historian Manu S. Pillai. “Much of this is being lost precisely because it has not received attention. Heritage groups and even individual efforts are now slowly correcting this. By drawing attention to these lesser known places and sites, they are helping create new value for them, and, through this, protecting and preserving them.”

Craft gets a lifeline in Thrissur

In Desamangalam, a small village on the southern bank of the Bharathapuzha river in Thrissur district, Sivanarayanan Mossari, 55, a master coppersmith, wakes up at 6 a.m. every day to begin work in his modest workshop next to his house. Surrounded by moulds, chisels, and hammers, he talks to me as he melts copper and tin in a crucible to craft an uruli — a traditional wide-mouthed, shallow cookware. “Twenty years ago, I almost left this trade due to lack of work,” he says, wiping the sweat from his brow with a thorthu (thin cotton towel). But Vayali, a local collective, offered him support. “They helped me set up my workshop and connected me to experiential tourism networks. Now, people from all over the world visit, my reputation has grown, and I make a good living.”

Vayali began as a group of folk musicians passionate about preserving the oral traditions of the Bharathapuzha region. Over time, their mission expanded to include the revival of local crafts. “We realised these craftsmen needed more than just exposure; they needed a lifeline,” says Vinod M. Nambiar, Vayali’s executive director. Nambiar, a soft-spoken man in his mid-40s, is not the typical image of a heritage activist. A software engineer by profession, he splits his time between Kochi and his village, and often travels to remote areas to work directly with artisans.

Since its inception, Vayali’s membership has grown from around 10 people to 60, comprising everyone from manual labourers to professionals. “Our biggest achievement has been that we have inspired a group of young people to engage with culture, heritage, and folklore — creating a space for heritage conservation and allowing it to be passed on to future generations,” says Nambiar. Today, the collective is building a community digital archive to document folk practices, conducting workshops for schoolchildren, organising the Nila International Folklore Film Festival, and promoting cultural tourism through partnerships with organisations such as The Blue Yonder.

The Killimangalam success story Vayali is behind the preservation of the Killimangalam pulppaya, a traditional mat woven from kora grass that grows wild along the Bharathapuzha. Ironically, the mat had won the UNESCO Seal of Excellence in 2006, but in 2016, the collective discovered that the artisans at Kora Grass Weaving Society were struggling and on the verge of shutting down. “Only one woman, Prabhavathi, in her late 60s, was still weaving, like a one-woman army,” recalls Nambiar.

They produced a documentary, Magic Weavers of Killimangalam, which garnered national and international attention, and pushed for the central government to include the craft under its ‘Vanishing Traditions of India’ initiative. Since then, they’ve reformed and strengthened the Killimangalam Society’s administrative structure, and 60 young people — mostly women — have been trained in weaving. Vayali is currently working towards securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the mat.

Kochi, pokkali and heritage clubs

In Fort Kochi, you will often find Johann Binny Kuruvilla dressed in shorts, with a crossbody bag and a long umbrella in his hand, leading groups of foreigners and locals through the charming alleyways and colonial-style houses. Since he founded The Kochi Heritage Project in 2018, the 36-year-old has been very busy. “There’s a growing demand for heritage walks,” says Kuruvilla, who works with about 15 young professionals, from IT, architecture and other fields, on a freelance basis. “On their days off, they become storytellers. It’s a great way for them to learn about their heritage, and these walks offer opportunities to network with new people, including top-level business leaders.”

Highlighting intangible aspects of heritage is a major focus of the Kochi Heritage Project’s work. In Mattancherry, a 5 sq.km. area inhabited by over 30 communities — from Jains and Tamil Vannars to Gujaratis and Konkanis — the team has started taking tourists into people’s homes, encouraging participation in cultural tourism.

In Kadamakkudi, an island village where tourism was limited to boating services, they have now roped in local fishermen and farmers to join their trails. Tourists get to watch them catch fish and farm pokkali rice (a traditional saltwater-tolerant variety), and listen to their stories. Over 10% to 20% of the revenue goes back to the community, and Kuruvilla plans to train locals as storytellers, document their culture, and promote pokkali by purchasing it from them. “Heritage is not just buildings,” he emphasises. “We want to highlight the people and their lives as living heritage.”

The walks are also helping to fund initiatives such as heritage clubs for schoolchildren, which he plans to launch next month. “The aim is to make history more engaging for children and encourage them to connect with their heritage.”

Who will step up for Alappuzha? In the south of Kerala, Preserve Alleppey Society (PAS) had spearheaded the heritage conservation of the port town. Established to preserve the history and charm of Alappuzha — founded by the Travancore kingdom in the 18th century, and celebrated as the ‘Venice of the East’ for its scenic beauty and intricate canal network — the all-women group had focused on heritage walks and community engagement. The town was once a thriving commercial and industrial hub, renowned for its coir and spices, and had attracted a diverse range of settlers, including Parsis, Gujaratis, Konkani-Brahmins, Jews, Kutchis, Sindhis, and Chettiars. But by the late 20th century, it faced decline. Buildings fell into disrepair, canals stagnated, and garbage accumulated along the shores. “We wanted to do something about it, even though most of us were housewives married into the town,” says Rani John, one of PAS’ founding members.

In addition to organising walks, they tackled other pressing issues such as garbage accumulation. But lack of government support soon scuttled their efforts and enthusiasm. And today, the group’s activities have halted as its ageing members are unable to cope. Their last hurrah was a recent collaboration with Kochi-based Thought Factory Design to publish a coffee table book titled The Alleppey Story, documenting the town’s heritage through photographs, maps, and narratives. “The book will be the legacy of PAS,” says John, 72.

When history meets ecology

One of Kerala’s biggest challenges today is natural disasters — such as the devastating 2018 floods and recent landslides in Wayanad — which make heritage conservation a complex task. In response, a growing number of activists is merging historical research with ecological protection, recognising their interconnectedness.

A figure who stands at the forefront of this is Pallikkonam Rajeev. A graphic designer, professional flautist, and local historian, he is also a founding member of Kerala Pradeshika Charithra Padana Samithi. The organisation, established in 2022, promotes research and raises awareness about local history as a means to protect the region’s ecology. His advocacy is far from passive. The engaging and eloquent speaker participates in citizens’ forums, harnesses the power of social media to rally communities, and uses his knowledge to support and empower groups resisting environmentally harmful activities.

For instance, when locals protested a government decision to permit stone quarrying in Kottamala Hills in Ramapuram, Rajeev helped to highlight the cultural and historical significance of the site. His group urged the Archaeological Survey of India to investigate, leading to the discovery of dolmenoid cists (prehistoric burial chambers) in the sacred groves. This played a crucial role in the courts’ intervention to halt quarrying activities.

Every up has a down

But not every initiative meets with success. Rajeev remembers grassroots organisation Kottayam Nattukoottam’s participation in the ill-fated idea of reclaiming old canals. Their research to support environmental organisations, which drew from old records and oral histories, gained wide public support and got the government interested in taking over the project. But political and commercial interests eventually dominated. “In many places, the programme became a pretext for sand mining or cutting down trees around waterways,” he says.

Over 250 kilometres away, in Kozhikode, the Calicut Heritage Forum (CHF) is facing another uphill battle. For more than a decade, it has been dedicated to preserving the Commonwealth Trust Handloom Weaving Factory, a grand 19th-century building constructed by German missionaries, which was a key player in the industrialisation of the Malabar region. It was later taken over by the British government and, after Independence, came under a local trust. Despite its dilapidated state, CHF’s legal interventions have been crucial in preventing its demolition.

“We intervened in the high court and consistently raised the issue with administrators when there were active plans for demolition,” says C.K. Ramachandran, a retired IAS officer and CHF’s convenor. “But sadly, instead of protecting the monument, authorities are letting it crumble.”

Heritage can bolster tourism

At a time when cultural tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments worldwide (according to the United Nations, it accounts for two-fifths of all global tourism), the need for citizen-led initiatives has never been stronger. After all, tourism forms 10% of Kerala’s GDP, and most recently, the 2024-25 state budget has allocated ₹351.42 crore to advance ongoing projects and introduce new initiatives.

“Citizen-led initiatives play a crucial role in promoting heritage literacy and awareness,” says B. Venugopal, former director of the National Museum of Natural History and one of the main forces behind Kochi’s bid to get a UNESCO heritage tag. As he stated in an earlier interview, “It is here — through the alleyways of Mattancherry and Fort Kochi — that spices flowed to the rest of the world. The dawn of the age of discovery rose from a thirst for spice. This legacy that Kochi harbours must be conserved.”

It has been 25 years since the last attempt, but people are hopeful in 2024. And with more and more citizens’ forums reviving, revitalising and popularising the culture of their regions, Venugopal believes it can drive policy actions from the government, help the state to fully tap into its heritage, and boost its tourism and craft economy.

The writer is the co-founder of ARPO, an organisation that promotes culture and heritage.

