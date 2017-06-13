Tales of learning

There’s something about an excited squeal of delight, from a hitherto reticent and introverted child — it completely makes your day.

There’s something about the sight of scores of sophisticated parents — so prim and proper just a minute ago — becoming undone by that delight, squeaking like mice, roaring like lions, doing everything they can to help the storyteller tell the story, that reminds you to stop and set your priorities straight.

One of the most cheerful grown-ups at the session was Ram Kumar, who had brought his granddaughter Samhita to her first-ever storytelling session. “We enjoyed it very much and will certainly come back; it’s a nice place to make friends,” he says.

Some of the children sitting on the polished floor at Wandering Artist on Sunday were into it from the start—they knew their Karadi Tales characters, were thrilled to see an actress enact their familiar stories, and were eager to show that they knew what happens next.

Others seemed a little overwhelmed by all the excitement; they curled up against their parents and grandparents, and nothing could coax even a smile. But 10 minutes into the first story, the quietest of them gurgled out a laugh, and well-known actress Janaki Sabesh’s spell was complete.

A rewarding day

Later, after talking to the exuberant mother about how the child rarely opens up and has never been so participative before, Sabesh says such Sundays are extremely rewarding.

This is not Sabesh’s first foray into storytelling. She’s been telling stories for the past three years, and even has a Facebook page called Golpo (which means story in Bangla) dedicated to this aspect of her work. “I was brought up in Kolkata, so Bangla is very close to me,” she says in explanation of the name.

For a busy media professional like Sabesh, Sundays spent telling stories are always a satisfying experience. “I had started with monthly storytelling sessions for Sprouts Montessori School,” she says, “Children don’t hold back. If they are excited, they will show it. I derive my energy from them when I tell them stories.”

Derive she did, for there was no dearth of energy in the hall that hour, as Sabesh danced like a mouse, monkeyed around like, well, a monkey, and stumbled and tripped like little Vinayak the elephant with his long, long trunk, pausing only once to sip water. Little Vinayak is one of her favourites, for it is a story of inclusiveness, and she says it never fails to be a hit. “I never point out the moral of a story; the children are smart enough to see it for themselves,” says Sabesh, who believes the power of storytelling is growing.

“Children’s tales these days have plenty to teach adults as well. I read this story about a child’s fear of darkness and how it was conquered. It was written so simply, that darkness could have been a metaphor for anything: a scary boss or that email we rethink a thousand times before sending—at least I know I do,” she laughs, “There is something in it for everyone.”