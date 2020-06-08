Bengaluru

08 June 2020 17:11 IST

Back & Forth in time: Lectures on the South Indian Past is on from June 10 to 25

INTACH Bengaluru and NIAS present an online lecture series from June 10 to 25. “This series focusses on the past in Southern India with an emphasis on Karnataka,” says Meera Iyer, Convernor, INTACH Bengaluru Chapter. “With a diverse lineup of scholars from around the world, the lectures attempt to capture new ways of analysing not just what, when and how things happened in the past, but also their effects in the here and now.”

Speakers include Carol Upadhyay, Emma Flatt, Gayathri Iyer, Gwen Kelly, Hemanth Kadambi, Mannat Johal, Nicolas Morelle, Praveena Gullapalli, Radhika Seshan, Rachel Verghese, Rajarshi Sengupta, V Selvakumar, Sharada Srinivasan, Sushmita Basu Majumdar, Smriti Haricharan and Vijayshree CS.

The first lecture on June 10, An introduction to archaeology and the Iron Age in South India, is by Praveena Gullapali from Rhode Island College. On June 11, Mannat Johal from University of Chicago will speak on Piecing together the everyday: Ceramics in archaeological context and on June 12 Sharada Srnivasan from NIAS, India will speak on Archaeo-metallurgy and Ethno archaeology in the Nilgiris.

Back & Forth in time: Lectures on the South Indian Past is on from June 10 to 25 from 6.30 to 8.15 pm. Registration is free, but is required for each session. Log on to https://tinyurl.com/INTACH-NIAS-South-India to register. One can register for as many of the lectures. Registered participants will receive a link to join the talk.

For more details email:intach@intachblr.org