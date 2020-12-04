History & Culture

Watch | India’s heritage havelis

The Hindu Net Desk 04 December 2020 18:17 IST
Updated: 04 December 2020 19:13 IST

A video on a few states in India that house heritage havelis

Havelis, or mansions, form an integral part of India's architectural heritage. They have existed for several centuries and are famed for their vivid facades. Havelis are made from distinctive red sandstone and engraved with intricate patterns. Most havelis boast of large balconies, multiple levels and grand rooms. They are built around a central courtyard, enclosed to escape the summer heat.

