History & Culture
04 December 2020 18:17 IST
Comments
Watch | India’s heritage havelis
Updated: 04 December 2020 19:13 IST
A video on a few states in India that house heritage havelis
Havelis, or mansions, form an integral part of India's architectural heritage. They have existed for several centuries and are famed for their vivid facades. Havelis are made from distinctive red sandstone and engraved with intricate patterns. Most havelis boast of large balconies, multiple levels and grand rooms. They are built around a central courtyard, enclosed to escape the summer heat.
