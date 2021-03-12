Incomparable Manickavalli

12 March 2021 21:58 IST

After his verse in praise of Vinayaka, Abirami Bhattar begins his Abirami Andadi. Andadi is a genre of poetry where the last word of a verse becomes the first word of the subsequent verse. Abirami Bhattar begins with the word ‘udikkindra.’ It is significant that the first letter of his work is ‘u,’ said M.A. Manickavelu, in a discourse. In the pranava mantra, the syllable ‘u’ indicates the Goddess, and so it is appropriate that Bhattar begins his praise of the Goddess with this letter. Abirami Bhattar uses the words ‘udikkindra senkadir.’ So, here he is comparing Ambal to the rising Sun. Of the three luminescences, namely the Sun, the Moon and Agni, the Sun is the brightest. And yet, the rays of the morning Sun are not harsh and can be pleasantly comforting. As the day goes on, the Sun’s heat begins to be scorching.

Ambal is the embodiment of kindness and love, and so She is compared to the gentle rays of the morning sun. In the Lalitha Sahasranama, She is described as udyat bhanu, the rising Sun, and the same idea is used by Bhattar in Abirami Andadi. Just as the Sun dispels darkness, so does Ambal dispel our ignorance. In Thirumurugatrupadai, Nakkeerar likens Lord Muruga to the Sun, and he too talks of Muruga dispelling ignorance. The whole of the first verse in Abirami Andadi is about the relation of the colour red to Ambal. Her tilaka is vermillion in colour, says Bhattar. She has a cooling effect like the red pomegranate flower. Mukha Kavi, in his Arya Satakam, says that saffron from Kashmir is soaked in vats full of water. The water turns red in colour and it is this water that is used for abhisheka for the Goddess. He also compares Her to a ruby (Manicka, in Tamil). There are navashaktis, of which Manickavalli is one. Abirami protects him, says Bhattar.

