In Frames | Blast of a meal

May 16, 2022 12:00 IST

The nearly two-centuries-old tradition of firing a small cannon to inform people of Sehri and Iftar timings during Ramzan has stayed alive in Raisen, a small town just a few kilometres from Bhopal.

Historically, the cannon was fired twice a day during the month, when Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. People say that the tradition of announcing the timings of Sehri, the meal consumed before the start of the fast and early in the morning, and Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, through cannon shots came into existence two centuries ago.

Those were the days when there were no clocks at home and people were dependent on the sound of the cannon fire to start and end their fasts. The boom of the cannon fire can be heard throughout the town and 50 villages surrounding the area in a 30-kilometre radius.

It was the Begum of Bhopal who had started the tradition in the 18th century. The Nawabi Army used to fire the cannon under the supervision of Shahar Qazi. The cannon, stationed on top of the ancient Raisen fort, was used for this purpose.

Now, a local resident, Sakahwat Ullah, alias Pappu Khan, and his family shoulder the responsibility of firing the cannon at the stipulated time. Three generations of the family have been honouring this tradition now.

During the rule of the Nawabs, the tradition of cannon firing was prevalent in Bhopal and Sehore too, but with the passage of time, the tradition faded away. The people of Raisen, however, have kept it alive.

Since 1956, the administration has been maintaining the cannon. Around 25 kg of gunpowder is used to fire the cannon twice a day.

When the holy month ends, the big gun is pushed back into the State’s Treasury.