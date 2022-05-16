In Frames | Blast of a meal

A.M. Faruqui May 16, 2022 12:00 IST

To announce Sehri and Iftar, a cannon goes off in Raisen of Madhya Pradesh

1/9 Surveying the area: Residents wait for the right time to fire the cannon. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Majestic presence: The Raisen Fort hill, about 40 km from Bhopal. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Perched comfortably The cannon blast fired from the fort announcing Sehri and Iftar can be heard throughout the town and 50 villages within a 30-km range. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Tiptoeing: Local people arrive on top of the hill to break the fast. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Bird’s-eye view: The cannon rests on the hill. Photo: A.M. Faruqui In prayers: A few men offering prayer before lighting the cannon. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Preparing the cannon: A couple of people are filling dry powder into the cannon. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Practised ease: Sakahwat Ullah, alias Pappu Khan, filling gunpowder to fire the cannon. Photo: A.M. Faruqui Boom time: The cannon goes off, informing people of Ifar. Photo: A.M. Faruqui

