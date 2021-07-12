How Hindi helped to build a bridge to Manipuri language and culture

As early as in 1928, Manipur witnessed a movement to propagate Hindi that further strengthened its links with mainland India

It is an unfortunate but undeniable fact that in the imagination of most of those who live in the Hindi heartland, India is a near mirror-image of the Hindi region.

While India’s “unity-in-diversity” is routinely emphasised and its multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious character is iterated and reiterated, the sad reality is that dwellers of the Hindi region have very little familiarity with other regions of the country, especially those that lie in the south and the northeast. The reality in those regions is fortunately very different, and Manipur’s case has a distinct resonance in this respect.

Called the ‘jewel of India’ by Jawaharlal Nehru, Manipur is geographically a small valley surrounded by hills where the Nagas live. It was under the control of the Burmese kings until 1826 when under the Yandabo Treaty with the British East India Company, the king of Ava (Burma) recognised the British-supported Gambhir Singh as the king of Manipur. In 1891, Manipur came under the British rule as a princely state. When the freedom movement gathered strength in India, the Manipuri people too developed close emotional bonds with it and began to oppose the British, inspired as they were by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose.

As early as in 1928, Manipur witnessed a movement to propagate Hindi that further strengthened its links with India. When the British decided to withdraw from the subcontinent, the Manipuri people launched a movement to put pressure on the local ruler to merge with the Indian Union and thus Manipur became a part of India on October 15, 1949.

The Meiteis — an ethnic term that distinguishes Manipur’s lowlanders from the hill people — live mostly in the Imphal Valley and make up the majority of the State’s population. While the Nagas have mostly converted to Christianity, the Meiteis are predominantly Hindus. Politically, Manipur may have been under the suzerainty of Burmese rulers but culturally it remained well-connected with mainland India. It is amply reflected in its classical dance forms that, as dance historian Kapila Vatsyayan explains, took their distinctive shape between 1300-1800 A.D. The principal form Rasa Lila is deeply influenced by the Krishna Bhakti tradition of the Vaishnava school. In modern times, Guru Amobi Singh was acknowledged as its pre-eminent exponent.

Translations helped

It is against this historical-cultural background that Hindi has acquired wide acceptability in the social and cultural life of Manipur and has, over the decades, emerged as the prime language of promoting a close interaction and a meaningful dialogue among Manipuri and other languages. Translations from Manipuri into Hindi have played an important role in taking this process forward. Since the 1980s, Dr. Devraj, who retired as professor and head of the Hindi department at Manipur University, has been contributing to drawing up plans for getting important literary works in Manipuri translated into Hindi and seeing to their successful execution.

It was the Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha, that laid the foundation of the Manipuri-Hindi translation project by publishing the prose rendition of nine poems selected from renaissance poet Lamabam Kamal Singh’s poetry collection titled Leipareng (Garland of Flowers). This was the first time these two words — lei (flower) and pareng (garland) — were joined to create a new word. This Hindi translation, by Aribam Chhatradhwj Sharma, was published in a bilingual format in 1962 under the Kavishreemala series to mark the Samiti’s silver jubilee. Its introduction interestingly quotes a local belief that traces the origins of the Manipuri language (Meiteilon) and its script (Meitei Mayek) to Shiva and his sons, as the first alphabet is called Shib-aakhar.

Before this, Kaisham Kunjbihari Singh had started publishing his editorials written in Manipuri for his newspaper in Devanagari script and had in fact launchd a movement to rechristen Devanagari as Rashtralipi (national script). The bilingual edition of Leipareng was in a way carrying this tradition forward.

The Manipuri-Hindi translation projects received a boost when Dr. Devraj, in collaboration with Manipuri writers, translators and Manipur Hindi Parishad, started taking an active interest and, as a result, several books appeared from 1989 onwards. These included Adhunik Manipuri Kavitaen (Modern Manipuri Poems, 1989), Pushpmala (Garland of Flowers, 1993), Navjagarankaleen Manipuri Kavitaen (Manipuri Poems of the Renaissance, 1995), Teerthyatra (Pilgrimage, 1996), Maan Ki Aradhana (Worship of the Mother, 1998), Jit Dekhoon (Wherever I look, 1998), Sapne ka Geet (Song of a Dream, 1998), Tujhe Nahin Kheya Naav (I Did Not Sail You Boat, 2000) and Katha Ek Gaanv Ki (The Story of a Village, 2003).

Of these, two deserve special mention because they represent both Manipuri poetry and prose. Navjagarankaleen Manipuri Kavitaen, the collection of renaissance poetry offers works of eight poets — Chingakham Mayurdhwj Singh, Hijam Anganghal Singh, Khwairakpam Chaoba Singh, Hawaibam Nawdwipchandra Singh, Lamabam Kamal Singh, Ashangbam Minketan Singh, Arambam Darendrajit Singh and Rajkumar Sheetaljit Singh.

The other — Sapne ka Geet — is a translation of a collection of Khunthem Prakash’s Manipuri short stories titled Mangi Ishai. Haobam Anandi Devi translated the book as a tribute to writer-translator Aribam Krishnamohan Sharma.

There have been attempts to translate works of literary criticism. Today, Manipuri literary trends share a lot of similarities with their counterparts in Hindi and other Indian languages.

The writer is a senior Hindi poet and journalist who writes on politics and culture.