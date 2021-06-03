How a Tamil opera was adapted to Kathakali

03 June 2021 17:58 IST

M.P.S. Namboodiri recalls his memorable choreographic work for Arunachala Kavi’s Rama Natakam

In the four century-old history of Kathakali, October 28, 1995 is momentous. A play was presented in an Indian language other than Malayalam for the first time. Arunachala Kavi’s magnum opus Rama Natakam, choreographed by the maestro Kalamandalam M.P.S. Namboodiri, was staged in Tamil that day.

M.P.S. Namboothiri and Krishnakumar presenting Rama Natakam Photo: Special arrangement

MPS, as he is fondly referred to, is a former principal of Kerala Kalamandalam and a well-known performer and choreographer. He recalled that memorable day during a recent conversation.

“True, I choreographed the play, but the credit for embarking on such an extraordinary project goes to the late scholar L.S. Rajagopal,” said MPS. An authority on the traditional theatre and music of Kerala, Rajagopal was a prolific writer whose books — Women’s Role in Koodiyattam, Koodiyattam: Preliminaries and Performance, Temple Musical Instruments of Kerala – to mention a few – have won rave reviews.

The renowned Tamil poet Arunachala Kavi, whose compositions are popular in Kerala, lived during the incipient stages of the evolution of Kathakali. Surprisingly, the structure of Rama Natakam suggested that it was composed to be enacted as a Sangeetha Natakam. “The opening slokas and padams for different characters made it easily adaptable to Kathakali,” recalled MPS. Moreover, the poet had prescribed the ragas and talas for the padams.

Futile attempts

Rajagopal was convinced of the possibility of adapting the Tamil play for Kathakali performance as early as the 1970s. But since the Kathakali actors could not read Tamil, he had transliterated the entire play into Malayalam, with meanings. He approached several cultural institutions like Kerala Kalamandalam, but to no avail. Finally, the Thrissur Kathakali Club agreed to stage the play, realising its historic importance. Fortunately for Rajagopal, a few senior artistes volunteered to collaborate with him. Naturally, MPS was entrusted with the responsibility of choreographing the play.

“As for choreography, I only needed to prescribe the mudras and movements including kalasams, as all the other details were given by the poet himself,” said MPS. Further, only a few rehearsals were needed, since the preliminary work done by Rajagopal was useful for the actors to comprehend their roles well.

Presented in five scenes that lasted for an hour and a half, the major events included Vasishta’s advice to Dasaratha to perform the Puthrakameshti yagam; the king’s mental agony in sending away Rama and Lakshmana with sage Viswamitra and finally, the killing of the demoness Thadaka. The scene of the king’s anguish, enacted by Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharody, was well choreographed and won laurels for MPS. MPS himself donned the role of Viswamitra while Kalamandalam Narayanankutty that of Thadaka. No strangeness in the libretto was felt when Madambi Subramanian Namboodiri began the vandana sloka in Tamil with ‘Anai mukhane, haranar thirumakane’ in raga Kedaragowla, supported by Kalamandalam Subramanian.

M.P.S. Namboodiri Photo: Special Arrangement

A long wait

Rajagopal had anticipated that the play in Tamil would enhance Kathakali’s popularity in Tamil Nadu. But nothing happened until 2010, when abhinaya exponent Kalanidhi Narayanan invited MPS to stage the play at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Chennai. Unfortunately, Rajagopal did not live to see it, as he passed away in 2008. But MPS and the Kalamandalam team presented the play to a packed house and a standing ovation on January 5. But for MPS and Kalamandalam Krishnakumar, who portrayed Dasaratha, the rest of the actors were post-graduate students of the institution. Also, the play was extended to seven scenes and ended in Sita Swayamvaram. Kalamandalam Babu Namboodiri handled the music. “The entire script is with me and it is not difficult to stage it again with new actors. But unfortunately, no organisation is coming forward to stage it,” said MPS.

The writer and culture critic is a trained musician.