Gowliguda bus stand: The secular marvel near Musi

The phrase Gowliguda bus stand brings a rush of memories for most citizens over 30. Walking into the spacious hangar built like a facility near airports and getting on to the double decker buses was an experience. Now, only a few buses ply from the bus station. As rumours about the imminent demolition of the hangar is in the air, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage officials say that the destruction of the hangar will mean erasing the transport history of Hyderabad.

“When the Nizam wanted to connect many outlying areas of his dominions with road transport, this hangar was created as a bus station for all districts. I remember getting onto double-decker buses and travelling on the Tank Bund. Most of the structure is intact and is stable. It can be completely restored with a bit of conservation effort,” says Anuradha Reddy of Intach.

The Central Bus Station as it was christened was not just connecting the many regions of Nizam’s dominion, but for the Nizam it was a statement about his vision for the city. The earlier rulers stayed put in the southern side of Musi. It was Nizam Afzul ud Dowla who first forayed beyond the river to establish the Afzulgunj grain market, the masjid which still bears his name. The northward expansion was a challenge to the British Resident who called the shots from his grand Palladian mansion at the Residency.

Mir Osman Ali Khan’s stay at King Kothi was one of the messages to the British Resident about the new scheme of things. The Gowliguda Bus Station with its secular role along with the Osmania General Hospital, City College and High Court showed the changing matrix of the city. It was a subtle message that the city was modernising and would no longer be the city of kothis and devdis.

Built sometime in 30s by Butler & Co of USA for the Nizam’s Road Transport Department, the hangar is still a robust structure and mostly intact. The logo of Butler & Co can be still seen in the panels on the outer side of the hanger. A few damaged panels have been replaced by locally procured tin sheets and one of them serves as hanger for the mochiwallah who has driven nails and hangs his shoes.

The Road Transport Department became part of the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway and finally became part of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Now, the APSRTC is covered with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation banner. For all the changes, the bus station has transformed the area into a magnet for shopping for people from the districts. A whole street is dedicated to wedding card printers whose clientele come from far off districts to the city because of the choice available. The bus station also serves as the access point for Sikh pilgrims coming to Gurudwaras in the area from Nanded and other places.

“Many of our pilgrims come for districts including from Maharashtra. Giving them directions is simple. And they can go back any time they want due to the connectivity. If this facility is removed it will be a big loss to the community here,” says Joginder Singh.

For a few years it functioned as a garage.