For a historian, dynasties are not important: Amar Farooqui

March 30, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Amar Farooqui brings with him an old world grace as he backs up the subject of his latest book, The Colonial Subjugation of India, with references to contemporary times. History never dies; it seeps into the present.

Farooqui, who has been fellow, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, and was a professor at Delhi University, took out a few minutes between seminars and lectures to talk about the book and the challenges history is facing with attempts at fabrication. Edited excerpts:

How do you look at the revolt of 1857? Was it just a mutiny or the first war of Independence?

The historiography has created a problem when talking of 1857. Either you talk of the mutiny, or you see it as the war of Independence. To that, when you add, ‘first’ it also becomes problematic. Mutiny was a very important part of the uprising in a large part of the Indian subcontinent. Mutiny helped to sustain the revolt for a long time. For the rebel sipahis, the support of civilians was important. For instance, the uprising in Ambala was quickly crushed, but in Meerut as soon as the revolt began, civilians were very much part of what was going on.

Didn’t it all start on May 11, 1857, in Meerut?

Yes, it did. It was the month of Ramzan. Towards sunset the sipahis were in the bazaar buying goods for Iftaar. In a couple of hours, the entire cantonment and the civilians had joined the uprising. The sipahis travelled through the night. They wanted to march to Delhi. It was a political decision.

Then the sipahis laid siege to the Red Fort? Was Bahadur Shah Zafar a willing leader or just caught in the middle of the uprising?

Neither. The sipahis gathered near the Yamuna outside the Red Fort, called out to the emperor. Soon, they entered the fort. The officers at the court persuaded the emperor, and he decided to side with the rebels. Incidentally, Bahadur Shah and his father Akbar never gave up their right to be recognised as de jure sovereign. The East India Company was complicit in this. They ruled in the name of the Mughal emperor.

It is said that the British government had a limited role in India’s colonisation. It was all East India Company for a long time. Do you agree?

To some extent. Ultimately, we should remember that till early 1870s, it was the East India Company that played an important role in the expansion of the empire, and the conquest of India. Also, it’s important to remember that the East India Company had shareholders who were only interested in profits. The company gradually took over the Mughal Empire.

The 1850s witnessed crucial changes in the mechanism of governing the empire. Please elaborate.

The changes of the 1850s which I have in mind are the provisions of the 1853 Charter Act, which gave more powers to the British government over the company’s administration in India, and importantly replaced the system whereby higher level positions in the colonial bureaucracy were filled by officials appointed on the recommendations of the Court of Directors; there was a system of open public exams for the purpose, marking a new phase in the history of the evolution of the colonial bureaucracy. The bureaucracy became more racist in the latter half of the 19th century.

In 1858, the British government did away with the role of the company in governing the Indian empire. There was a shift in policy whereby the support of princely rulers and landed magnates, so called natural leaders of society, was actively sought to stabilise British rule. The colonial state became increasingly undemocratic and reactionary. Sovereignty over the Indian empire was asserted aggressively by delegitimising the Mughals, the mock trial of Zafar being crucial for this, and by projecting Victoria as the benevolent and omnipotent monarch of all Indian subjects.

You have talked of the happenings in Nepal in your book and how they affected North India. Is that how the British came to occupy Mussoorie, Shimla and Darjeeling?

All these hill stations were developed later on. It just happened that they were part of the Gorkha Kingdom. Some of the fiercest fighting took place in the Doon Valley before the British prevailed. It was from mid-19th century onwards that the British started developing Shimla as a summer retreat. The vice-regal lodge was built only in the 1880s.

We are obsessed with historical figures like Ashoka, Akbar, Shivaji. How does it affect the study of history?

This was the trend in historical writing for a long time. It began to change with D.D. Kosambi, R.S. Sharma and Irfan Habib when they began writing on historical issues. For instance, The Agrarian System of Mughal India: 1556-1707 by Habib. It was not about Akbar or Jahangir. It was a sort of economic history of the period.

How do you look at the attempts by government to reinterpret history?

A lot that is being done I won’t regard as history. These are just assertions. For instance, about Haldighati, or other dynasties that deserve space. But history is too developed a discipline for historians to be taken by these assertions. For a historian, dynasties are not important.