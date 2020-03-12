Festival returns to Anbil

12 March 2020 15:57 IST

The Tamil New Year will usher in Brahmotsavam at Sri Sundararaja Perumal temple

Devotees are expected to throng Anbil, a village near Tiruchi, on Vaikasi Visakham to witness the annual Brahmotsavam festival of Sri Sundararaja Perumal temple, hailed by Thirumazhisai Azhwar.

The eastern gopuram of Sri Sundararaja perumal temple, Anbil

The highlight will be the temple chariot that will run for the first time in several centuries with the revival of the festival, thanks to Aravamudhan Bhattar, who took the initiative.

Aravamudhan Bhattar

Aravamudhan, took charge of the temple five years ago, after the demise of his father, who had been serving the temple close to two decades.The constant query posed to his father by the inhabitants on the absence of the Brahmotsavam and the chariot festival inspired him to revive both. He approached Pon Jayaraman, the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE department at the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple, which administers the Anbil Divya Desam, and got the green signal.

Challenging tasks

Though conducting the daily rituals at the temple along with preparing for Brahmotsavam were challenging tasks, Aravamudhan has managed with élan. He thanks the local community for making this happen. This includes the descendants of the original inhabitants of Anbil, many of whom are now residing in different parts of the world.

The new chariot to be used during the Vaikasi Visakam Brahmotsavam of Sri Sundara Raja Perumal temple, Anbil, Tiruchi

Says the 30-year-old Aravamudhan Bhattar, “The JC of Srirangam has constantly encouraged me to bring back the lost glory of this Divya Desam. Almost all the new Vahanas that will carry Sundara Raja Perumal are now in place. The new chariot, which has exquisite sculptures depicting historical stories, is ready for the trial run around the outer prakaram.”

Hanumuntha Vahanam, Kalpaka Vriksham and Elephant Vahanam are wearing a fresh look at the temple.

The Serthi Mandapam, where the deity will make His way on the seventh day of the Brahmotsvam and on Panguni Uthiram, has been reconstructed.

Aravamudhan Bhattar’s efforts got a boost with the appointment of a young paricharakar (cook) at Anbil temple. The incumbent was earlier with the Madapalli at the Srirangam temple, the remuneration coming from the TVS Trust. The daily offering to Lord Vadivazhagiya Nambi is also taking a turn to the old times.

Besides expressing their interest in pulling the chariot during Brahmotsavam, the local community and the natives of Anbil have also volunteered to bear the entire Brahmotsavam expenses.

Some lands belonging to the temple have also been recovered in the recent past making the temple financially stronger. Inscriptions at the temple refer to the use of the Chariot in the 11th Century AD during the Chola rule, when lands were donated for the conduct of Brahmotsavam.

Once the Brahmotsavam and the chariot festival are revived, Aravamudhan Bhattar is hopeful of reviving festivals such as pavitrotsavam and dolotsavam.

With the efforts of Aravamudhan Bhattar and the strong support from the local community, people hope that soon the Divyadesam will regain its lost glory.

How to reach: Anbil is located 15 km from Srirangam, near Lalgudi. Express trains bound from Chennai will stop at Lalgudi. Express buses to Lalgudi are available every 15 minutes from Chatram bus stand, Tiruchi.

From Lalgudi, there are frequent mini bus services to Anbil (6 km). In times gone by, devotees used to cross the Coloroon to reach Koviladi Appakudathaan Divyadesam on the Southern side of the river. The temple is open from 7.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m.