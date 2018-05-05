Quiz: all about towers

1. This wrought iron lattice tower was named after the engineer whose company designed the tower. It was opened to the public for the first time on May 6, 1889, and you can climb the 1,665 steps to the top. Initially they wanted to dismantle the tower in 20 years but by then the telegraph had come in to use and due to its height it made an excellent transmitter. Today it is the most visited paid-for monument in the world. Which tower is this?

2. The city in which this tower is gets its name from the Greek word for ‘marshy land’. This did not deter builders from wanting to build a freestanding bell tower in 1173. In the 199 years it took to complete it, the tower had already acquired its defining characteristic. The problem, caused by the unstable foundation, was further compounded by builders who built higher floors at different angles. After it was made a Unesco world heritage site, it was declared stable for another 200 years. Today you can climb the 296 steps. Which tower is this?

3. Since 2008 this tower has been the tallest in the world. Its design is inspired by the triple-lobed shape of the Hymenocallis flower. Its height is a staggering 829 metres and you can climb the 2,909 steps to the 160th floor after which you’d have to use ladders. The tower has hotels, flats, lounges and even four swimming pools. The condensation from the AC units alone would, in a year, fill 20 swimming pools. Initially named after the city it is in, it was changed to honour a Sheik who donated 10 billion dollars to the city. What is the name of this engineering marvel?

4. The London Bridge Tower was designed by Renzo Piano and inaugurated in 2012. At 309 metres, the glass covered pyramidal tower is the tallest in the United Kingdom. Piano imagined it as a tribute to the church steeples and masts of sailing ships. Unfortunately, English Heritage, which manages monuments, claimed that the building was “a _____ of glass through the heart of historic London” which gave it the name it is known by now. What is the name of this modern monument? (See pic)

5. The Shanghai World Financial Center is a 492-metre tall skyscraper with a unique huge hole at the crest. The gap is in place to reduce the impact of wind pressure and was initially supposed to be a circle. It was then changed to a square because it resembled the Japanese flag. This square opening at the top gives the building a name and also excellent idea for merchandise to be sold in the bars in the hotels inside. What does this building resemble?

6. Upon completion in 1930, this was the world’s tallest building for 11 months, defeating the Eiffel Tower. It was in turn defeated by the Empire State Building. This 319-metre-tall tower is often hailed as the most beautiful building in New York. It was financed by Walter Percy ____ – founder of ____ Corporation, and thus named after him. He did this simply because he wished to have the highest toilet in Manhattan. What is his name?

7. When this 508-metre-tall tower opened to visitors in 2004, it became the first to cross the half-km mark. The building’s design brings to mind a growing bamboo stalk, which culturally symbolises eternal strength. It gets its name from the city it is in and the number of floors it has. What is the name of this majestic building?

8. These iconic towers were opened in 1999 and were designed based on the repetitive geometric patterns found in Islamic architecture to exhibit the home country’s culture and heritage. Each tower was built by a different constructor and one of the highest sky-bridges in the world connects both. The towers get their name from Petroliam Nasional Berhad, an Oil and Gas company which occupies most of the building. How do we know these towers?

9. The One World Trade Center sits on the spot where the World Trade Center stood. It is equipped with some state-of-the-art safety features. The new building. interestingly, stands at 546 meters (Metric System). When this is converted to Imperial system (feet), which the Americans use, it signifies a very important year for them. What is the height of the tower in feet?

10. This 96-metre-tall clock tower derives its name from Sir ____ Hall, the man who first ordered the 13-tonne bell that is housed within. Films shot in London never fail to include a shot of this tower. What is the name of this tower?

Answers

1. The Eiffel Tower

2. Leaning Tower of Pisa

3. Burj Khalifa (Tower of Khalifa)

4. The Shard

5. The Bottle Opener

6. Chrysler Building

7. Taipei 101

8. Petronas Towers

9. 1776

10. Big Ben

