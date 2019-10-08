Durga Puja 2019 sees some unorthodox pandal themes

A community pandal themed on the condition of refugees in the view of the panic over National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Kolkata. Shuttlecocks and badminton rackets are strewn randomly in front of the marquee conveys that “refugees are nothing but shuttlecocks lobbed to each other’s side by two countries”.
Photo: PTI
A pandal themed on the condition of refugees.
Photo: PTI
The Bholanath Mandir Barowari Durga Puja pandal displays photographs of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, in Guwahati, Assam.
Photo: PTI
A community puja pandal on the theme of global warming in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
A pandal draws attention to the bygone era of letters and letter-boxes, at Chetla Agrani, in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
Visitors take pictures of a marquee depicting religious unity and named, 'We are one, Not alone', in Beliaghata, Kolkata.
Photo: PTI
A clay idol of Goddess Durga, shown with a mask on to raise awareness about environment pollution and plastics.
Photo: PTI
Idols and decorative accessories made from recycled waste material at a Durga puja pandal in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
A pandal based on the theme of Jonathan Swift's book 'Gulliver's Travels'.
Photo: PTI