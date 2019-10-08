History & Culture

Durga Puja 2019 sees some unorthodox pandal themes

A Durga Puja pandal based on the theme of 'Chandrayaan-2', India's second lunar mission, in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

From depicting the refugee crisis due to the implementation of the National Register of Citizens, to paying homage to soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, theme-based pandals this year were major crowd-pullers.

Durga Puja celebrations this year were about more than just colours and creativity. Moving away from the customary themes, organisers this year experimented with socio-political and environmental issues.

Here is a peek into the celebrations and some of the most prominent themes this year from Kolkata and other cities:

Durga Puja 2019 sees some unorthodox pandal themes

