Dinosaurs and space archaeology at Chennai’s next TEDx

Space archaeologists, historians and podcasters share the spotlight at the next TEDxNapierBridgeSalon

History offers a lot to learn from, there is no denying that. But how often do we proactively try? How often, in fact, do we even look back, or make history part of our everyday conversations?

The team behind TEDxNapier Bridge seems to have been musing along similar lines, for its next salon edition is based entirely on topics of history — both natural and human, and how the latter looks different from multiple perspectives.

Like at any other TEDx salon session, this one will have pre-curated talks, instead of local personalities speaking live on stage. This, broadens the scope of the event, giving organisers the pick of experts and speakers from around the world. Which is exactly what Shyam Sundar, curator, TEDx NapierBridge, has done.

“In the past, we have explored topics like Art, Cinema and even taboo topics like sexuality and gender. This time, the theme is ‘Chronicles — A rendezvous with time’, a word we use often when talking about history. The talks will be from a global point of view, but through conversations after, we also plan to derive an Indian context,” he says.

For example: dinosaurs. As Shyam points out, palaeontology is a subject rarely thought of in an Indian setting. “People assume that dinosaur fossils are not found in India, but there are so many sites, including many in Tamil Nadu, where dinosaur fossils have been found and palaeontologists are still exploring.” To that end, TEDxNapierBridge is bringing in journalist and podcaster Anupama Chandrasekaran to talk about the field in India.

Another idea the event will explore is “how we, as laymen, can contribute to the telling of history. There is a talk we will be playing by a space archaeologist, about a global platform called Global Explorer, where citizens use remote sensing to identify and mark a lot of ancient sites, just by sitting at their computers.” The project, adds Shyam, is also being picked up by the Archaeological Survey of India to carry forward in this country.

The rest of the speakers, and their topics of choice, are still under wraps and can only be seen by the 60 people who register and show up for this limited-seating event. However, there are certain other details that the team is willing to reveal. Such as the topical artefacts and objects that will be on display on the sidelines.

“We have got in touch with students of Archaeology, whose curriculum requires a lot of field work and visits to sites and digs,” he says. Often, these digs unearth minor artefacts, either of lesser significance or in multiple pieces, and students are allowed to keep them for personal study if both their institution and the ASI find no use for them. That doesn’t make them any less ancient, however, or any less intriguing to laymen like you and I. “A couple of such students have agreed to put up some of their personal pieces, discovered at archaeological sites, for display. They will also be present there to explain about each piece,” says Shyam.

And then there are a number of rare and acclaimed books, both on natural and human history, collected by the organisers. “We will be keeping them on display, and if people are interested in buying their own copies, we can help them source it,” he says. Another highlight of the main event is a guest lecture by novelist, historian and columnist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan who will focus on the history of Madras. All in all, quite a treat for history buffs.

Chronicles — A Rendezvous With Time by TEDxNapierBridge will be held at Curioplay, Alwarpet on March 15 at 2.45 pm. To register, visit bit.ly/tedx-history.