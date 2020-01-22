Digital museum on Kanchi Mahaswami opened

Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir, Rajakilpakkam, Tambaram, a residential school, which offers an integrated system of Vedic and regular stream of education, witnessed an important event — the dedication of a permanent exhibition on the life and teachings of the 68th head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati. ‘Anugraha Varsha,’ the digital museum, inaugurated on Tuesday, January 21, comes as a crowning glory to the school — a unit of the Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Trust. The institution is a pioneering initiative of the Pitam to keep the Vedic root alive even while adapting to the demands of a modern society.

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th pontiff of the Pitam, led the illustrious team of guests — Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh and Swami Omkarananda, Swami Chidbhavananda Ashramam, Vedapuri, Theni. Mr. Bhagwat had airdashed from Nagpur especially to attend the inauguration ceremony. He toured the tastefully mounted images in the air-conditioned museum stopping to look at each exhibit with the Sankaracharya and Dr. V. Shankar, Trust Chairman, explaining the context and significance. In his keynote address, Dr. Shankar underlined the success of the Vedic-CBSE curriculum, with the huge gathering of students, parents and guests cheering.

The Rajakilpakkam campus was one of the first of its kind to impart education in two different streams, both combining in harmony to shape an individual — sharp in mind, strong in body and sound in intellect. “A human being is not complete without a well-rounded core, which is trained in the matters of body, mind and soul. Victory without values has no merit; a meaningful life rather than a successful life elevates a man. A beginning in this direction is made in this school, which offers young vidyartis (students) an integrated module of education,” said Mr. Bhagawat. “Mahaswami did not stop with advocating Dharmic principles but himself lived such a life, setting an example. The exhibition, which clearly shows his remarkable life, should be seen by all,” he said.

In his address, the Sankaracharya lauded the efforts of the Trust, led by V. Shankar, Chairman, in making the concept a thriving model. The museum, an impeccable reflection of Mahaswami’s life and philosophy, should expand to include the history of the Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam, established by Adi Sankara. His Anugraha Bhashanam was followed by the launch of the Hindi translation of Deivathin Kural, a mammoth work by R. Ganapati, who compiled the preachings of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati. Param Vani, a publication of Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Trust, was released by Mr. Bhagwat. In his address, Sri Omkarananda blessed the Trust’s endeavour and the museum, which is the latest addition to its impressive gallery of achievements.