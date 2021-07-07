Dalai Lama: A portrait in pictures

07 July 2021 11:19 IST

Here are some rare pictures of the spiritual leader as he turns 84 years on July 6, 2021.

Tenzin Gyatso, or the 14th Dalai Lama is the foremost spiritual leader of Tibetans. Born in the sleepy hamlet of Amdo in northeast Tibet, His Holiness was born to a family of farmers.

During the 1959 uprising, the Dalai Lama escaped from Tibet and took refuge in India. Throughout his life he has delivered countless discourses on concepts as vast as environmentalism, human rights, Buddhist schools of thought, cosmology, psychology, quantum physics, neurobiology, women’s rights and religious harmony. A man of peace, he was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1989.

Advertising

Advertising