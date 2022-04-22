Daily Quiz | Revolutionaries

4. An Indian by birth, this revolutionary originally travelled to Java in the 1910s to procure arms for an armed struggle against the British. He set out again in 1915 in this mission but his travels took him to various countries and only returned to India in 1930. During these years, he established himself as a communist organiser, a theoretician and a major adviser to Lenin among other roles. In his later years, he renounced communism and came up with his own philosophy of radical humanism. Name him.