Daily Quiz | Revolutionaries

April 22 is Vladimir Lenin’s birthday. Here is a quiz on revolutionaries

1. He is considered the leader of the only slave uprising that led to the establishment of a state free from forced labour and that was ruled by former captives. Besides the uprising led to the freedom of the first colony of the modern world on January 1, 1804. However, the leader in question lost his life before the revolution won. Name him and the country that he liberated from slavery

Answer :

Toussaint Louverture. He liberated Haiti from colonial rule

