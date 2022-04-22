April 22 is Vladimir Lenin’s birthday. Here is a quiz on revolutionaries
Daily Quiz | Revolutionaries
1.
He is considered the leader of the only slave uprising that led to the establishment of a state free from forced labour and that was ruled by former captives. Besides the uprising led to the freedom of the first colony of the modern world on January 1, 1804. However, the leader in question lost his life before the revolution won. Name him and the country that he liberated from slavery
Answer :
Toussaint Louverture. He liberated Haiti from colonial rule
2.
Known popularly by his nom de guerre that roughly translates to “Bright spirit” or “Clear will”, this revolutionary was the political leader of a movement that led two wars against colonial powers, winning freedom and eventually united nationhood in the 1970s. This was a few years after the death of this revolutionary leader, who still remains revered in his country (the largest city is now named after him) and is affectionately called “Uncle”. Name him.
Answer :
Ho Chi Minh
3.
A revolutionary, who at the age of 18 was deported to the Cellular jail in Port Blair, this person led the largest resistance group in prison called the “Communist Consolidation” before Independence. Later he was instrumental in the initiation of a comprehensive land reform movement in West Bengal before dying in 1974. Name him.
Answer :
Harekrishna Konar
4.
An Indian by birth, this revolutionary originally travelled to Java in the 1910s to procure arms for an armed struggle against the British. He set out again in 1915 in this mission but his travels took him to various countries and only returned to India in 1930. During these years, he established himself as a communist organiser, a theoretician and a major adviser to Lenin among other roles. In his later years, he renounced communism and came up with his own philosophy of radical humanism. Name him.
Answer :
M.N. Roy
5.
Commonly referred to as Africa’s Che Guevara, this revolutionary began his career as a military officer who later on came to power in a coup d’etat in his country in 1983. He renamed his country to its present name - its older name was based on the fact that it contained the upper part of the Volta river. As President, he sought to enhance public education, brought about land reform, focused on improving public health among other measures, while at the same time curtailed political liberties severely. He died in another coup in 1987. Name him.