Portugal celebrates its National Day on June 10. A quiz on the Iberian country and things Portuguese.
Daily Quiz | On Portugal
Portugal celebrates its National Day on June 10. A quiz on the Iberian country and things Portuguese.
Daily Quiz | On Portugal
1/9
1.
June 10 was chosen as the National Day as it commemorates the death on 10 June 1580 of its most famous poet who wrote the National epic poem ‘Os Lusíadas’. Name him.
Answer :
Luís Vaz de Camoes
2.
The Portuguese rule in varied parts of India is said to have started in 1505, seven years after the arrival of a famous explorer, and continued till 1961 when Goa was liberated. Name the explorer.
Answer :
Vasco Da Gama
3.
Founded in 1732, the Livraria Bertrand in Lisbon is the oldest operating establishment of its kind in the world. What does Livraria Bertrand deal in?
Answer :
Books
4.
This marine hydrozoan which is a neuston, an organism that lives on the ocean surface, has a sting that is powerful enough to kill fish and has also been occasionally fatal to humans. Name this animal with the scientific name ‘Physalia physalis’.
Answer :
Portuguese man o’ war
5.
Built on the bank of the Tagus, name the 16th Century fortification, a Unesco WHS, that is used as a metonym for the Portuguese capital.
Answer :
Belem Tower or Tower of Saint Vincent
6.
What ‘English’ custom is Catherine of Braganza, who became Queen of England in 1662, said to have introduced to the British upper classes?
Answer :
Drinking tea
7.
If it is Francophone for France and Sinophone for China, what is it for Portugal?
Answer :
Lusophone
8.
Portugal lays claim to the oldest unbroken international alliance, a treaty originally ratified in 1386, with which nation?
Answer :
United Kingdom
9.
Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal had a world-class footballer who led the country to third place in the 1966 FIFA World Cup and was the first winner of the European Golden Boot. Name this superstar nicknamed ‘Black Panther’.