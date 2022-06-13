History & Culture

Daily Quiz | On Portugal

Daily Quiz | On Portugal

Portugal celebrates its National Day on June 10. A quiz on the Iberian country and things Portuguese.

Daily Quiz | On Portugal

1/9

1. June 10 was chosen as the National Day as it commemorates the death on 10 June 1580 of its most famous poet who wrote the National epic poem ‘Os Lusíadas’. Name him.

Answer :

Luís Vaz de Camoes

Daily Quiz | On Portugal

0/9

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
Goa
soccer
United Nations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2022 12:32:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/history-and-culture/daily-quiz-on-portugal/article65522786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY