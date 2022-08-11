On August 10, 1793, the Louvre Museum opened in Paris and later became the most-visited museum in the world. Here’s a quiz on popular museums
Daily Quiz | On popular museums
On August 10, 1793, the Louvre Museum opened in Paris and later became the most-visited museum in the world. Here’s a quiz on popular museums
1/7
1.
The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum was organised by its former ‘inhabitants’. When it opened in 1947, visitors could view the burning pits and crematoriums used to murder hundreds of thousands of people. The museum is dedicated to preserving the memory of the victims of which event?
Answer :
The Holocaust
2.
In Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days (1873), which museum of sculptures is described as follows: ‘speech is all that is wanting to make them human’?
Answer :
Madame Tussauds
3.
Identify this museum that takes the name of a noble Hyderabad family under the Nizams, who ruled from 1720 to 1948. Originally a private art collection of this family, the Hyderabad-based museum was endowed to the nation in 1949 and inaugurated in 1951.
Answer :
Salar Jung Museum
4.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the fashion institute of a certain New York-based museum. Identify the museum.
Answer :
Metropolitan Museum of Art
5.
This museum is the largest monument in the world dedicated to a royal. A large marble building in Kolkata, it was built in memory of an Empress of India who ruled from 1876 to 1901. Name the museum.
Answer :
Victoria Memorial
6.
The Natural History Museum in London is home to replicas of one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. Name the diamond that is said to have once been a part of the Mughal Peacock Throne.
Answer :
Koh-i-Noor
7.
This museum is well-known for its spiral design that resembles a nautilus shell. Its gallery extends up from ground level in a long, continuous spiral along the outer edges of the building to end just under the ceiling skylight. Name this contemporary art museum based in New York.