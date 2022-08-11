Daily Quiz | On popular museums

Ranjani Srinivasan August 11, 2022 11:53 IST

Ranjani Srinivasan August 11, 2022 11:53 IST

On August 10, 1793, the Louvre Museum opened in Paris and later became the most-visited museum in the world. Here’s a quiz on popular museums

On August 10, 1793, the Louvre Museum opened in Paris and later became the most-visited museum in the world. Here’s a quiz on popular museums

Daily Quiz | On popular museums On August 10, 1793, the Louvre Museum opened in Paris and later became the most-visited museum in the world. Here’s a quiz on popular museums Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On popular museums 1/7 1. The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum was organised by its former ‘inhabitants’. When it opened in 1947, visitors could view the burning pits and crematoriums used to murder hundreds of thousands of people. The museum is dedicated to preserving the memory of the victims of which event? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Holocaust I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. In Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days (1873), which museum of sculptures is described as follows: ‘speech is all that is wanting to make them human’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Madame Tussauds I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Identify this museum that takes the name of a noble Hyderabad family under the Nizams, who ruled from 1720 to 1948. Originally a private art collection of this family, the Hyderabad-based museum was endowed to the nation in 1949 and inaugurated in 1951. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Salar Jung Museum I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the fashion institute of a certain New York-based museum. Identify the museum. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Metropolitan Museum of Art I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This museum is the largest monument in the world dedicated to a royal. A large marble building in Kolkata, it was built in memory of an Empress of India who ruled from 1876 to 1901. Name the museum. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Victoria Memorial I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. The Natural History Museum in London is home to replicas of one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. Name the diamond that is said to have once been a part of the Mughal Peacock Throne. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Koh-i-Noor I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This museum is well-known for its spiral design that resembles a nautilus shell. Its gallery extends up from ground level in a long, continuous spiral along the outer edges of the building to end just under the ceiling skylight. Name this contemporary art museum based in New York. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Guggenheim Museum I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On popular museums YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values