Daily Quiz | On personalities related to the sedition law

Srinivasan Ramani May 13, 2022 11:31 IST

In a major decision, the Supreme Court has frozen the British-era sedition law till it is re-examined. Here’s a quiz on prominent personalities related to the sedition law.

1. The first recorded trial under Section 124A of the sedition law in India was against a newspaper editor who had opposed the British government's decision to change the age of consent from ten to 12. Name the editor and the newspaper he edited. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Jogendra Chandra Bose, editor of Bangobasi I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. "It is my duty to judge you as a man subject to the law, who has by his own admission broken the law and committed what to an ordinary man must appear to be grave offences against the State." These were the words used by Justice R. S. Broomfield before sentencing which person who was standing trial for sedition exactly 100 years ago? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mahatma Gandhi I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. When Bal Gangadhar Tilak was sentenced for sedition after publishing an article in his newspaper Kesari defending the actions of Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki in Muzaffarnagar (where they had bombed the carriage carrying a British magistrate), who was acting as his lawyer in the case? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mohammad Ali Jinnah I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The judge who passed the verdict sentencing Lokmanya Tilak to imprisonment in 1908 also happened to be the lawyer arguing Tilak's case in a similar trial in 1897. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Justice Dinshaw Davar I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. A participant in the freedom movement, this person was once part of the Forward Bloc and later joined the "Forward Communist Party". He was arrested and later tried for sedition in 1962 in a case where the Supreme Court, while upholding the law (and convicting him), defined the scope for its use. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kedar Nath Singh I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This member, pictured at the beginning, of the Constituent Assembly and later a founder of the Vishva Hindu Parishad was one of the most vehement speakers against sedition during the CA deliberations that resulted in the omission of the word from the Constitution. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : K.M. Munshi



