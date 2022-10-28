Daily Quiz | On Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-din Akbar
Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-din Akbar passed away on October 27, 1605. Here’s a quiz on the celebrated ruler.
1.
Name this commander-in-chief of the Mughal army who was a powerful minister in the courts of Humayun and Akbar.
2.
Identify the religious tax abolished by Akbar in 1579.
3.
Disillusioned by orthodox Islam and keen to inspire religious unity in his empire, Akbar propounded a new syncretic religion. Name the spiritual program forged by him.
4.
This word of Arabic origin means ‘rank’ or ‘position’ and lends its name to a system of military administration introduced by Akbar. Identify the system.
5.
This town in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986. Name this town that served as the capital of the Mughal empire under Akbar from 1571 to 1585.
6.
Name Akbar’s grand vizier, who is also author of the historical documentation of Akbar’s reign, Akbarnama.
7.
Mariam-uz-Zamani was Akbar’s fourth wife, but is more commonly known today by a misnomer. Name her.
8.
Ashutosh Gowariker directed a movie based on Akbar in 2008. Name the battle that is fought between Akbar and Sharifuddin Hussain in the climax of the film.
Answer :
Second Battle of Panipat
