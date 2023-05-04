Daily Quiz | On ‘May 3’ in history

6 / 1 | Margaret Thatcher was known by a nickname, that became associated with her uncompromising politics and leadership style. What is it? A 2011 biographical drama film based on her life got the actor who essayed the role of Thatcher an Oscar. Who is the actor who portrayed her role in the film?

6 / 1 | On May 3, 1952, the first national television coverage of the Kentucky Derby took place. Which horse breed is used mainly for the race? When is it usually held?

6 / 1 | This book by Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction on May 3, 1937. What is the name of the book?

6 / 1 | Both these singers were born on May 3. If one won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Going My Way in 1944, the other one’s one of the notable songs include “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”, from 1955. Name both singers.

6 / 1 | This Indian film had its theatrical release on May 3, 1913. Identify this film that is often considered the first full-length Indian feature film. Who directed, and produced it?

6 / 1 | Identify this actor who starred in an American prime-time television soap opera that aired from April 2, 1978, to May 3, 1991, as J.R. Ewing. This show remains one of the longest-lasting full-hour prime-time dramas in American TV history. Identify the actor, and name the show.