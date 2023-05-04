HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On ‘May 3’ in history
On May 3 in 1979, Margaret Thatcher was elected the Prime Minister of Britain. Here is a quiz on that, and other notable events on this day in history. 

May 04, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On ‘May 3’ in history
Larry Hagman. File
6 / 1 | Margaret Thatcher was known by a nickname, that became associated with her uncompromising politics and leadership style. What is it? A 2011 biographical drama film based on her life got the actor who essayed the role of Thatcher an Oscar. Who is the actor who portrayed her role in the film?
Answer : Iron Lady, Meryl Streep
6 / 1 | On May 3, 1952, the first national television coverage of the Kentucky Derby took place. Which horse breed is used mainly for the race? When is it usually held?
Answer : Iron Lady, Meryl Streep
6 / 1 | This book by Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction on May 3, 1937. What is the name of the book?
Answer : Iron Lady, Meryl Streep
6 / 1 | Both these singers were born on May 3. If one won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Going My Way in 1944, the other one’s one of the notable songs include “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”, from 1955. Name both singers.
Answer : Iron Lady, Meryl Streep
6 / 1 | This Indian film had its theatrical release on May 3, 1913. Identify this film that is often considered the first full-length Indian feature film. Who directed, and produced it?
Answer : Iron Lady, Meryl Streep
6 / 1 | Identify this actor who starred in an American prime-time television soap opera that aired from April 2, 1978, to May 3, 1991, as J.R. Ewing. This show remains one of the longest-lasting full-hour prime-time dramas in American TV history. Identify the actor, and name the show. 
Answer : Iron Lady, Meryl Streep
