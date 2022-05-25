Daily Quiz | On life and times of Queen Victoria
On May 24, 203 years ago, one of the longest-serving monarchs was born. A quiz on the life and times of Queen Victoria.
1.
Alexandrina Victoria was brought up under a rule by which she shared a room with her mother and was never allowed any time alone. What was the system, devised by one John Conroy, called?
Answer :
Kensington System
2.
Victoria holds the record for being the youngest British monarch at the start of their reign. In which year did she ascend the throne?
Answer :
June 1837, four weeks after turning 18
3.
She married her cousin Albert and they had lots of children. How many sons and daughters were born to the couple?
Answer :
Four boys and five girls
4.
In which year did she officially become the Empress of India?
5.
He was Queen Victoria’s first Prime Minister and she trusted him greatly as a close friend. The capital of the Australian State of Victoria is named after the premier. Who?
6.
How are Edward Oxford, John Francis, John William Bean, and Robert Pate connected to the life of the queen?
Answer :
They all tried to assassinate Victoria during her long reign
7.
What wedding apparel became a status symbol following Victoria and Albert’s nuptials?
Answer :
The white wedding dress
8.
Queen Victoria blamed her eldest son and heir for her husband Albert’s death. Name the future king.
Answer :
Edward VII (born Albert Edward)
Daily Quiz | On life and times of Queen Victoria
