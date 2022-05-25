Daily Quiz | On life and times of Queen Victoria

V V Ramanan May 25, 2022 11:56 IST

On May 24, 203 years ago, one of the longest-serving monarchs was born. A quiz on the life and times of Queen Victoria.

1. Alexandrina Victoria was brought up under a rule by which she shared a room with her mother and was never allowed any time alone. What was the system, devised by one John Conroy, called? Answer : Kensington System 2. Victoria holds the record for being the youngest British monarch at the start of their reign. In which year did she ascend the throne? Answer : June 1837, four weeks after turning 18 3. She married her cousin Albert and they had lots of children. How many sons and daughters were born to the couple? Answer : Four boys and five girls 4. In which year did she officially become the Empress of India? Answer : 1876 5. He was Queen Victoria's first Prime Minister and she trusted him greatly as a close friend. The capital of the Australian State of Victoria is named after the premier. Who? Answer : Lord Melbourne 6. How are Edward Oxford, John Francis, John William Bean, and Robert Pate connected to the life of the queen? Answer : They all tried to assassinate Victoria during her long reign 7. What wedding apparel became a status symbol following Victoria and Albert's nuptials? Answer : The white wedding dress 8. Queen Victoria blamed her eldest son and heir for her husband Albert's death. Name the future king. Answer : Edward VII (born Albert Edward)



