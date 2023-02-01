Daily Quiz | On interesting nuggets

1 / 6 | Guy Fawkes, a British soldier and a conspirator in the Gunpowder plot was executed in London on this day in 1606. The events happened under the rule of King James 1. What is the Gunpowder plot? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It was the plot to blow up the Parliament and the king over his refusal to grant more religious toleration to Catholics. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The trademark for this internationally renowned soft-drink brand was registered in the United States Patent Office on this day. The company began operating in India in 1956. Name the company. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Coca-Cola SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | On this day in 1999, India and Pakistan played a Test match which was closely fought but ultimately resulted in a heart break for the former. The match is remembered for Sachin Tendulkar’s magnificent 136 and the sporting spirit of the crowd which gave the winning team a standing ovation. Where was the match held? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This actress, who celebrates her birthday on this day, made her debut in a Mani Ratnam film where she played a supporting role. She has acted in two Telugu movies - Premante Idera and Raja Kumarudu. She also appeared on one episode of the series Fresh off the boat. Who is the actress? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Preity Zinta SHOW ANSWER