HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On interesting nuggets
Premium

Here is a quiz on interesting nuggets, historic facts and everything else that happened on January 31.

February 01, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On interesting nuggets
President Droupadi Murmu visits the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens ‘Amrit Udyan’ ahead of the opening of Udyan Utsav-2023, in New Delhi. The gardens opened for the public on Janpuary 31.
START THE QUIZ
Answer : Parasite Bong Joon Ho
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / history / history / history and culture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.