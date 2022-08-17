Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, hertage

Sindhu Nagaraj August 17, 2022 11:58 IST

Sindhu Nagaraj August 17, 2022 11:58 IST

As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage

As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage

Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, hertage Sindhu Nagaraj As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, hertage 1/5 1. Out of the 40 World Heritage Sites located in India, one site is of a mixed type. What is it a mix of? Which is the one mixed-type site in India? In which State is it located? 2. When was the first stamp of Independent India issued? What is the stamp? There is a slogan mentioned on the stamp, what is it and where is it located? 3. The Reserve Bank of India issued a series of denominations of coins in 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2019. Name all the four types of series. Which is the latest commemorative coin issued and when? 4. This is a card game, a type of playing card that is often associated with Persia and India. These cards are circular or rectangular, and traditionally hand-painted by artisans. These cards also have the geographical indication (GI) tag. Name the cards and the place where it is from? Also mention, the first GI-tagged product in India. 5. This is a serpentine dragon god associated with the State of Manipur in India. What is it called? What is the name of the mythology in which this dragon is present? NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, hertage YOU SCORED YOU SCORED RETAKE THE QUIZ MORE QUIZZES



Our code of editorial values