Daily Quiz | On Indian museums

Radhika Santhanam May 20, 2022 11:38 IST

May 18 was International Museum Day. How well do you know the museums in India?

Daily Quiz | On Indian museums May 18 was International Museum Day. How well do you know the museums in India? Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Indian museums 1/8 1. India’s first food museum opened in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu last year. Which statutory body, which aims to ensure food security, established this museum? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Food Corporation of India I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Sir William Jones, a philologist and scholar of ancient India, founded an organisation in 1784 to encourage Oriental Studies. A few years later, the members of this organisation decided to establish a museum. A Danish botanist contributed duplicates from his private collections to this museum. Soon Europeans began to donate to the museum. Today, this museum is the oldest in India and the largest multi-purpose one. Which museum is this and where is it located? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Indian Museum, Kolkata I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This small bronze sculpture without feet and with bangles stacked on the left arm dates back to circa 2500 BCE. What famous sculpture is this and which museum is it located in? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dancing Girl; National Museum, New Delhi I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This museum was inspired by the pioneering historian and philosopher of Indian art, Ananda Coomaraswamy, and inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehu. It was founded by an industrialist whose brother founded the Indian Institute of Management. Which museum is this? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Calico Museum of Textiles I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya was earlier known by which name? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Prince of Wales Museum of Western India I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This man was a freedom fighter. He converted to Christianity and later started his own faith. He died at the age of 25 at the hands of the British. The Prime Minister once said he is a national icon, much like Ambedkar, Gandhi and Patel. Recently a museum was opened in his name. Who are we talking about? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Birsa Munda I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This unique museum in Bengaluru is housed in a single room and contains about 400 specimens of a specific organ. It was established to spread awareness about the various ways in which this organ can be affected. Which organ is this? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Brain I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. This extraordinary stone statue of a famous Kushana King was discovered in 1911 in Uttar Pradesh and is housed in the Mathura museum. Identify the person. SHOW ANSWER Answer : King Kanishka I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Indian museums YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



