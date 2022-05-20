Daily Quiz | On Indian museums

History & Culture

May 18 was International Museum Day. How well do you know the museums in India?

1. India’s first food museum opened in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu last year. Which statutory body, which aims to ensure food security, established this museum?

Answer :

Food Corporation of India

