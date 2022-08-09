History & Culture

Daily Quiz | On some well-known and unlikely friends from history

Friendship Day is celebrated on August 7. Here is a quiz on some well-known and some unlikely friends from history

1. She was a popular Black singer who won 14 Grammy awards. She recorded a very popular rendition of a nursery rhyme. In 1955, Marilyn Monroe booked a popular restaurant club for this singer and said she would go every night just to hear her “very favourite person sing”. Who is the singer?

Answer :

Ella Fitzgerald

