Daily Quiz | On some well-known and unlikely friends from history

Radhika Santhanam August 09, 2022 11:59 IST

Friendship Day is celebrated on August 7. Here is a quiz on some well-known and some unlikely friends from history

1. She was a popular Black singer who won 14 Grammy awards. She recorded a very popular rendition of a nursery rhyme. In 1955, Marilyn Monroe booked a popular restaurant club for this singer and said she would go every night just to hear her "very favourite person sing". Who is the singer? Answer : Ella Fitzgerald 2. In the 20th century, these two authors dominated the world's imagination with their fantasy works. They both served in World War 1. One of them was born in South Africa, the other in Ireland. They met at Oxford and shared a love for northern myth, fairy tales and language. When one of them passed away, the other wrote that his death felt like an "axe-blow near the roots." Who are these two popular writers who were thick friends? Answer : J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis 3. This man, played by Jeremy Irons in a 2015 film, famously corresponded with a young, intelligent Tamil man over post before meeting him in England. He described that association as "the one romantic incident" in his life. He is known for formulating a famous principle of population genetics. He loved cricket. Who is he? Answer : G.H. Hardy 4. The young man arrived as a gift from India. He quickly became the queen's most trusted confidante. He taught her Urdu. When the queen died, her children burnt every letter she sent him. Who is this man, referred to as Munshi? Answer : Abdul Karim (who was friends with Queen Victoria) 5. Speaking of Mark Twain, this woman, who lost her sight and hearing, said he treated her "not as a freak, but as a handicapped woman seeking a way to circumvent extraordinary difficulties". Who is this woman? Answer : Hellen Keller 6. Speaking of this man, George Harrison said he did not make any attempt to impress Harrison but that Harrison was impressed by him. This man's collaboration with Harrison put Indian classical music on the global stage. This man's instrument was used in the 1965 Beatles song, Norwegian Wood. Who is this man? Answer : Pandit Ravi Shankar



