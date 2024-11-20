 />
Daily quiz: On events happened on November 20
Premium

Here is a quiz on events that happened on November 20. 

Published - November 20, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily quiz: On events happened on November 20
1 / 6 | On this day in 1910, which Mexican businessman and revolutionary launched a failed revolt that nonetheless sparked the Mexican Revolution? He also served as the 37th President of Mexico from 1911 until he was deposed in a coup d’état in February 1913 and assassinated. 
Answer : Francisco Madero
