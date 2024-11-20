Daily quiz: On events happened on November 20

1 / 6 | On this day in 1910, which Mexican businessman and revolutionary launched a failed revolt that nonetheless sparked the Mexican Revolution? He also served as the 37th President of Mexico from 1911 until he was deposed in a coup d’état in February 1913 and assassinated. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Francisco Madero SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Name the Swedish author who was born on this day in 1858. She is known to be the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, which she was awarded in 1909. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Selma Lagerlöf SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This American film director died on this day in 2006. He was nominated for five Academy Awards for Best Director for MASH, Nashville, The Player, Short Cuts, and Gosford Park. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Robert Altman SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Name the American politician who was also a lawyer, who served as the 64th United States attorney general and as a U.S. senator from New York from January 1965 until his assassination in June 1968. He was born on this day in 1925. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Robert F. Kennedy SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | On this day in 1985, Microsoft released its first major graphical personal computer operating environment. What was it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Windows 1.0 SHOW ANSWER