Daily Quiz | On Chola Dynasty

Which famous Chola queen was known for her patronage of the arts and literature?
Answer: Sembiyan Mahadevi

Which famous temple was built by Rajaraja Chola I in the 11th century?
Answer: Brihadeshwara temple

Which Chola king was arguably the founder of Chola's thalassocracy, by begining his conquest of Ceylon in the first half of the 10th century?
Answer: Paranataka 1

Which Chola king built the famous Airavatesvara Temple in Darasuram?
Answer: Rajaraja II