Daily Quiz | On Chola Dynasty
As the second film of the Ponniyin Selvan series drops its trailer, here is a quiz on the mighty Chola dynasty and its legacy

April 03, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
A view of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in a village located near Jayankondam, Ariyalur district, Tamil Nadu, India. It became the capital of the Chola dynasty in c. 1025 during the reign of Rajendra Chola I, and served as the Chola capital for around 250 years.
1 / 5 | Which famous Chola queen was known for her patronage of the arts and literature?
Answer : Sembiyan Mahadevi
