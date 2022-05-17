Daily Quiz | On Buddhism
V V Ramanan May 17, 2022 11:58 IST
May 17, 2022 11:58 IST
A quiz to test your knowledge of the Buddha and Buddhism on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that falls on May 16 this year
A quiz to test your knowledge of the Buddha and Buddhism on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that falls on May 16 this year
1.
Simple one to begin with. What does ‘Buddha’ mean in Sanskrit and what was the birth name of the individual who propagated the religion known as Buddhism?
Answer :
‘Awakened one’ and Siddhartha Gautama
2.
Name the festival, observed in many Asian countries, that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha on the same day?
3.
Name the places of the Buddha’s first sermon and parinirvana that are amongst the holiest sites in the religion.
Answer :
Sarnath and Kushinagar
4.
What is the Pali term used in the religion for the three characteristics of all existence and beings (impermanence, non-self, and suffering).
5.
Back to the basics. According to scholars, at what age did the prince leave his home, attain awakening and leave his mortal coils?
Answer :
29, 35, and 80 years
6.
In the Buddhist tradition, what is the name given to the future Buddha, said to be a bodhisattva residing in the Tushita heaven, who will preach anew the dharma?
7.
Apart from the Mahabodhi Temple Complex and the Sanchi monuments, which are the two other UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India associated with Buddhism?
Answer :
Ajanta Caves and Elephanta Caves
8.
Simple one. Who is the present head of the Dge-lugs-pa (Yellow Hat) order of Tibetan Buddhists?
Answer :
The 14th Dalai Lama
