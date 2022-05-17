Daily Quiz | On Buddhism

V V Ramanan May 17, 2022 11:58 IST

A quiz to test your knowledge of the Buddha and Buddhism on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that falls on May 16 this year

Daily Quiz | On Buddhism A quiz to test your knowledge of the Buddha and Buddhism on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that falls on May 16 this year Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Buddhism 1/8 1. Simple one to begin with. What does ‘Buddha’ mean in Sanskrit and what was the birth name of the individual who propagated the religion known as Buddhism? SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Awakened one’ and Siddhartha Gautama I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Name the festival, observed in many Asian countries, that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha on the same day? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Wesak I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the places of the Buddha’s first sermon and parinirvana that are amongst the holiest sites in the religion. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sarnath and Kushinagar I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What is the Pali term used in the religion for the three characteristics of all existence and beings (impermanence, non-self, and suffering). SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tilakkhana I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Back to the basics. According to scholars, at what age did the prince leave his home, attain awakening and leave his mortal coils? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 29, 35, and 80 years I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In the Buddhist tradition, what is the name given to the future Buddha, said to be a bodhisattva residing in the Tushita heaven, who will preach anew the dharma? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Maitreya I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Apart from the Mahabodhi Temple Complex and the Sanchi monuments, which are the two other UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India associated with Buddhism? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ajanta Caves and Elephanta Caves I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Simple one. Who is the present head of the Dge-lugs-pa (Yellow Hat) order of Tibetan Buddhists? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The 14th Dalai Lama I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Buddhism YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



