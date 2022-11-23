Daily Quiz | On JFK, CS Lewis, Aldous Huxley
1 / 7 | In which American city was JFK assassinated and who shot him?
2 / 7 | In ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’, which of the two Pevensie siblings are the first to enter Narnia?
3 / 7 | Huxley had a brief stint as a teacher at Eton where one of his students was Eric Blair, who later went on to become a famous author. Under what name did Blair write?
4 / 7 | For which work was JFK awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1957?
5 / 7 | How did Abraham Zapruder, a Ukrainian-born American clothing manufacturer, achieve worldwide fame with respect to JFK?
Answer : His silent home movie is considered the most complete footage of the JFK assassination
6 / 7 | Apart from ‘Silent Planet, name the other books in Lewis’ sci-fi trilogy featuring Elwin Ransom.
7 / 7 | Disney paid $7500 to Huxley to write a script based on which famous children’s work. However, the studio did not use Huxley’s opus because it was ‘literary’. Name the famous work.
