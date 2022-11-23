Daily Quiz | On JFK, CS Lewis, Aldous Huxley

1 / 7 | In which American city was JFK assassinated and who shot him? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dallas and Lee Harvey Oswald SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | In ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’, which of the two Pevensie siblings are the first to enter Narnia? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Edmund and Lucy SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Huxley had a brief stint as a teacher at Eton where one of his students was Eric Blair, who later went on to become a famous author. Under what name did Blair write? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : George Orwell SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | For which work was JFK awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1957? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Profiles in Courage’ SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | How did Abraham Zapruder, a Ukrainian-born American clothing manufacturer, achieve worldwide fame with respect to JFK? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : His silent home movie is considered the most complete footage of the JFK assassination SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Apart from ‘Silent Planet, name the other books in Lewis’ sci-fi trilogy featuring Elwin Ransom. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Perelandra’ and ‘That Hideous Strength’ SHOW ANSWER