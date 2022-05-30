Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders

V V Ramanan May 30, 2022 11:58 IST

May 27 marks the 58th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. A quiz on the life and times of one of India’s foremost political leaders.

Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders May 27 marks the 58th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. A quiz on the life and times of one of India’s foremost political leaders. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders 1/6 1. At the age of 16, Jawaharlal went to the UK to study in a reputed school and then earned a Bachelor’s degree from Trinity College, Cambridge. Name the school and in which course did he get an honours degree? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Harrow and Natural science I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What is the alternative title for ‘An Autobiography’ penned by him while he was in prison between June 1934 and February 1935? SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Toward Freedom’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. He is the longest serving Prime Minister with a continuous reign of 16 years, 286 days. From which Lok Sabha constituency did get elected thrice? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Phulpur I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In which year was November 14, the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, officially declared Children’s Day in India by a special government edict? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 1957 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Name his sister who was the first woman to hold the President of the United Nations General Assembly. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In which year did he first become the president of the Indian National Congress and who did he succeed? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 1929 and his father Motilal Nehru I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



