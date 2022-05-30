History & Culture

Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders

Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders

May 27 marks the 58th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. A quiz on the life and times of one of India’s foremost political leaders.

Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders

1/6

1. At the age of 16, Jawaharlal went to the UK to study in a reputed school and then earned a Bachelor’s degree from Trinity College, Cambridge. Name the school and in which course did he get an honours degree?

Answer :

Harrow and Natural science

Daily Quiz | On India’s foremost political leaders

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 12:01:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/history-and-culture/daily-quiz-may-29-2022-on-indias-foremost-political-leaders/article65475329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY