Daily Quiz | Marxist revolutionaries

Ranjani Srinivasan May 06, 2022 12:15 IST

German philosopher and revolutionary Karl Marx was born on May 5, 1818. Here’s a quiz on some well-known Marxist leaders and political figures.

Daily Quiz | Marxist revolutionaries German philosopher and revolutionary Karl Marx was born on May 5, 1818. Here’s a quiz on some well-known Marxist leaders and political figures. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Marxist revolutionaries 1/7 1. This politician was president of Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013. He defined his political position as ‘Bolivarianism’, an ideology he developed from that of Simón Bolívar, the South American independence hero. Name the politician. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hugo Chávez I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Alberto Korda was a Cuban photographer best known for his photograph of an Argentine leader, captured in 1960 and titled ‘Guerrillero Heroico’. By the end of the 1960s, the photograph had established this leader as a cultural icon. Today, this powerful image is ubiquitous in art and culture, and is an emblem for an array of causes. Which leader did Korda photograph? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ernesto “Che” Guevara I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The Bay of Pigs Invasion was a failed landing operation in Cuba in 1961 by Cuban exiles who opposed the Cuban Revolution, covertly financed and directed by the U.S. government. The invasion was also the first CIA attempt to assassinate a Cuban revolutionary who led Cuba from 1959 to 2008. Which Cuban leader were the CIA trying to eliminate? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Fidel Castro I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. An Indian communist and politician, this leader served as the first Chief Minister of Kerala. Additionally, as a member of the Communist Party of India, he became the first non-Congress Chief Minister in the Indian republic. Name this leader. SHOW ANSWER Answer : E. M. S. Namboodiripad I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. When this activist was arrested for her alleged involvement in a shooting, thousands of people across the United States organised movements supporting her release. John Lennon and Yoko Ono also famously contributed to this campaign with a song named after her, which featured in their 1972 album Some Time in New York City. Name this activist who is today a leading voice on race, gender and the U.S. prison system. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Angela Davis I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. While this politician was not among the leading poets of his generation, he was trained in Chinese classical literature like most intellectuals of his time. Some of his well-known poems are Changsha (1925), Loushan Pass (1935), and The PLA Captures Nanjing (1949). Name the author of these poems, better known for being the first Chairman of the People’s Republic of China. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mao Zedong I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Marx Reloaded is a 2011 German documentary film that examines the relevance of Karl Marx’s ideas to the Great Recession. Which popular science-fiction film is the title a wordplay on? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Matrix Reloaded I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Marxist revolutionaries YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



