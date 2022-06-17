Daily Quiz | Famous speeches from history

1.
Delivered in 1963, this speech has a well-known refrain that symbolises the soul of the civil rights movement in America. Although its title has many origins, it is believed that towards the end of its delivery, someone shouted to the speaker from the crowd, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” The speaker then departed from his prepared remarks and started improvising, punctuating his points with this refrain that later became the title of the speech. Name the speech and the speaker.
Answer :
‘I have a dream’, Martin Luther King Jr.
2.
Name this philosopher and monk whose most famous speech was delivered at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, and began with the words “Sisters and brothers of America…”
Answer :
Swami Vivekananda
3.
This inspirational slogan was mentioned by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2005 in his Stanford commencement address. The slogan, which tells us to never be satisfied and to always keep pushing ourselves, is today associated with Jobs’ legacy and his vision for Apple. Name the slogan.
Answer :
‘Stay hungry, stay foolish’
4.
The Gettysburg Address, delivered in 1863 by Abraham Lincoln, contains a line that is often cited today as the definition of democracy. Identify this timeless sentence, which conveys that in a democracy, the citizens of the country elect the government to rule the country and the elected government works for the welfare of the people
Answer :
“... government of the people, by the people, for the people”
5.
This sporting legend earned many of baseball’s top honours and awards before passing away at 37 after a brief battle with ALS. Name this baseball player, who lends his name to ALS, the deadly disease that also affected Stephen Hawking, among many others.
Answer :
Lou Gehrig
6.
The following are words from the inaugural address of which President of the United States? “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Answer :
John F. Kennedy
7.
In the war film Darkest Hour (2017), Gary Oldman portrays a British leader known for delivering the speeches ‘Blood, toil, tears and sweat’, ‘We shall fight on the beaches’ and ‘This was their finest hour’. Identify the leader.