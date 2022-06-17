Daily Quiz | Famous speeches from history

1. Delivered in 1963, this speech has a well-known refrain that symbolises the soul of the civil rights movement in America. Although its title has many origins, it is believed that towards the end of its delivery, someone shouted to the speaker from the crowd, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” The speaker then departed from his prepared remarks and started improvising, punctuating his points with this refrain that later became the title of the speech. Name the speech and the speaker.