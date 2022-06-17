History & Culture

Daily Quiz | Famous speeches from history

Daily Quiz | Famous speeches from history

Here’s a quiz on famous speeches from history. 

Daily Quiz | Famous speeches from history

1/7

1. Delivered in 1963, this speech has a well-known refrain that symbolises the soul of the civil rights movement in America. Although its title has many origins, it is believed that towards the end of its delivery, someone shouted to the speaker from the crowd, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” The speaker then departed from his prepared remarks and started improvising, punctuating his points with this refrain that later became the title of the speech. Name the speech and the speaker.

Answer :

‘I have a dream’, Martin Luther King Jr.

Daily Quiz | Famous speeches from history

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
history
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2022 11:21:00 am | https://www.thehindu.com/society/history-and-culture/daily-quiz-famous-speeches-from-history/article65536013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY