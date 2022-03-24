History & Culture

Daily Quiz | Bridges

In 1932, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, an iconic bridge identified with Australia, was inaugurated on March 19. A quiz on all things bridges

1. What world record as regards the design does the Sydney Harbour Bridge hold?

Answer :

The world’s widest long-span bridge with a width of 160 feet. This bridge not only carries traffic but also has two railroad tracks, a bicycle path, and a pedestrian walkway.

