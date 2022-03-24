Daily Quiz | Bridges

V V Ramanan March 24, 2022 12:05 IST

In 1932, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, an iconic bridge identified with Australia, was inaugurated on March 19. A quiz on all things bridges

Daily Quiz | Bridges In 1932, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, an iconic bridge identified with Australia, was inaugurated on March 19. A quiz on all things bridges Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Bridges 1/6 1. What world record as regards the design does the Sydney Harbour Bridge hold? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The world’s widest long-span bridge with a width of 160 feet. This bridge not only carries traffic but also has two railroad tracks, a bicycle path, and a pedestrian walkway. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. There are five bridges over the Hooghly in Kolkata. Two are the famous Howrah bridge and Jubilee bridge. Name the other three. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Vivekananda Setu, Vidyasagar Setu and Nivedita Setu. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Based on a book written by Pierre Boule, this David Lean classic won seven Oscars including Best Picture. Name the evergreen favourite. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Connecting the new prison and the interrogation rooms in the Doge’s Palace, the view from this bridge was the last view of Venice that convicts saw before their imprisonment. Name the bridge. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bridge of Sighs. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. When it opens (sometime in late 2022), this incredible railway steel and concrete arch bridge will become the world’s highest rail bridge. What is the height and on which Indian river does it stand? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 359 metres and Chenab. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. “When you’re weary/Feeling small/When tears are in your eyes/I’ll dry them all...” are the opening lines of a 1970 cult song from a two-man band. Name the popular number and the duo. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon & Garfunkel I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Bridges YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



