In 1932, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, an iconic bridge identified with Australia, was inaugurated on March 19. A quiz on all things bridges
Daily Quiz | Bridges
1.
What world record as regards the design does the Sydney Harbour Bridge hold?
Answer :
The world’s widest long-span bridge with a width of 160 feet. This bridge not only carries traffic but also has two railroad tracks, a bicycle path, and a pedestrian walkway.
2.
There are five bridges over the Hooghly in Kolkata. Two are the famous Howrah bridge and Jubilee bridge. Name the other three.
Answer :
Vivekananda Setu, Vidyasagar Setu and Nivedita Setu.
3.
Based on a book written by Pierre Boule, this David Lean classic won seven Oscars including Best Picture. Name the evergreen favourite.
Answer :
‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’
4.
Connecting the new prison and the interrogation rooms in the Doge’s Palace, the view from this bridge was the last view of Venice that convicts saw before their imprisonment. Name the bridge.
Answer :
Bridge of Sighs.
5.
When it opens (sometime in late 2022), this incredible railway steel and concrete arch bridge will become the world’s highest rail bridge. What is the height and on which Indian river does it stand?
Answer :
359 metres and Chenab.
6.
“When you’re weary/Feeling small/When tears are in your eyes/I’ll dry them all...” are the opening lines of a 1970 cult song from a two-man band. Name the popular number and the duo.