Looking for more than a date?

Was August 29, 1997 a Friday? Was June 8, 2000 a Thursday? There is a calendar that gives you these details and more. The A3-size calendar gives day and dates for 40 years from 1981 to 2020. Devised by D Kumaresh, 55, a superintendent with Goods and Services Tax Department in Bengaluru, the calendar also has interesting travel information and maths puzzles.

Kumaresh has created the calendar out of passion. The whole year of 2020 (MMXX) is displayed in a 12 x 3 inch space. Speaking of his reasons for creating the calendar, Kumaresh says, “It is more valuable than popcorn or peanut at a movie or during travel. There are fun facts on all the four sides of the calendar. You can find out stuff about dates or find out 20 spots in the country that are more than 2020 kilometers from Bengaluru. There are 20 fun facts related to the number 20 and just in case you want to know the 20 popular petes of Bengaluru from Akkipete (rice) to upparapete (salt), browse the list of the traders in the city.”

Kumaresh has done special calendars over the years. “I did a calendar on Sachin Tendulkar in 2014 as he announced his retirement in 2013 November. The calendar listed his achievements and he was kind enough to reply and thank me for the effort. When I sent greetings to the former Prime Minister, HD Devegowda, in 2001, he congratulated me from Safdarjung, New Delhi.”

Apart from calendars, Kumaresh had devised a book, a ready reckoner for GST returns, Margadarshi. “When GST came into effect in 2017, the jurisdiction of Bengaluru was created based on pin code and had nearly 275 offices. To make it easy to locate this offices, I collated the details of entire Karnataka for tax payers, officers and staff to identify their jurisdictional tax office.”

Born and brought up near Shivajinagar, Kumaresh, did Civil Engineering in UVCE in 1988. “Travelling, photography, music and quizzing were always my interests. I always enjoyed receiving and sending greeting cards. I thought why not do them myself? Gradually from greeting cards, I moved to calendars and I created calendars with extra information. With encouragement, I started to work on them every year, the 2020 calendar is my 28th effort. I print 1,000 calendars and distribute them to interested people.”

Call Kumaresh on 94486 88344 for a calendar