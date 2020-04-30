Connecting through verses during Ramzan

The month of Ramzan commenced last weekend During this month, Muslims will be fasting under lockdown. Be it Iftaar (breaking of fast) or Taraweeh (congregational night prayers) no gathering will be permitted due to social distancing.

It is time for spiritual reflection, moral training and self-discipline. How does one productively utilise this lockdown time?

New skills can be acquired and theology can be studied in depth. Online courses are available in Qirat, Naat and public speaking (Khitabat).

Online platforms can be used to stay in touch with the community. Others can stay indoor listening to Naat (poetry in praise of Prophet Mohammed) and Hamd (Praise to Allah), usually written in Arabic.

No authenticated records are available to trace the history of Naat though Columbia Phonograph co., New York, recorded a xylophone solo early in the 1930s…. Ya Nabi, ya nabi… Hassan, famous for his poetry on Prophet, is known as the first reciter of naats. Tala al Badru Alayna sung during Prophet’s migration to Medina is believed to be one of the earliest naats.

Fasting emphasises the meaning of Hamd during Ramzan.

“Fasting helps purify the worshipper’s soul and makes him sympathise with the hungry apart from reminding one of the blessings and amounts of food they have.”

Some well-known Hamd singers are Mishary Rashid Alafasy, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Sabri brothers.

Among the modern English singers of Hamd are Yusuf Islam (formerly known as Cat Stevens), Sami Yusuf, Ahmed Mac and Nusrullah Noori. Fateh Ali Khan and Sabri brothers are household names.

Rafi’s songs

One of the legendary playback singers, Mohammed Rafi has sung many devotional songs including ‘Suno Ramzan Ki Dastan’ (picturised in the film Alam Aara) and the famous Hatim Tai song ‘Parwar Digar-e-Alam’. ‘Ramzan ki Azmat,’ ‘Fazilat-e-mahe-e-ramzan’ and ‘Kamli wale ka roza’ were his other songs.

A.R. Rahman’s ‘Marhaba Ya Mustafa’ is a popular number while Owais Raza Qadri has many well-known songs to his credit including, the popular ‘Mahe Ramzan Aagaya.’

The Ramzan jukebox features a few songs of Mohammed Aziz and then there are nasheeds (vocal music) for children.

It is also said the king of pop, Michael Jackson, produced an English album with Zain Bhikha with the words... ‘Thanks to Allah.’

Seeing films is prohibited during this period. The focus remains on the recitation of Quranic verses, doing good deeds and helping the poor.