Colourful prints from Kutch

When the fierce mid-day sun scorches the dry sands of Kutch, the resident artisans are at their happiest. “The sun is our closest ally, our source of light and livelihood,” says Mohd Tahir, a paramparik fabric dyer and hand block printer, who began training under his father at age 10. ‘Whether it is the repeated washing and drying of textiles, mud-resist dyeing or the intricate printing process, the sun is the fulcrum around which everything revolves. That is why I feel so at home in Chennai. The climate is reminds me of home.” Summer is naturally bonanza time, when the most stunning creative expressions of the craftsmen emerge through Mughal motifs, florals, whorls and geometric prints on cotton and silk-cotton fabric .

Inky blue (indigo), red (alizarin) and black (iron acetate), the signature hues of Ajrak, summon you with their bold outlines and intricate latticed grids in white (resist). “Ajrak originates from the term ‘azarak’ meaning ‘blue’ in Persian and Arabic”, says Tahir.

“This complex resist-dyeing method using exquisitely carved wooden blocks passes through 14-16 stages of dyeing and printing. After the final rinse in running water, the jewel-bright colours glow brighter, retaining their sharp-edged clarity with each successive wash”.

Believed to have originated in China, the mud-resist printing technique termed Dabu has travelled from pockets of Rajasthan to Kutch to find popular appeal through its simple, elegant motifs.

After the initial rinsing of the fabric to remove impurities, the motifs are hand block printed, after which the resist paste (dabu) made of mud, lime, gum and chaff is applied to form a set of superimposed motifs. Once the fabric is sun-dried, it is dipped into vats of natural vegetable dye.

The unblocked areas absorb the dye, while the blocked areas remain plain to define the motifs. Multiple colours may be used to add beauty and subtle layering. Bird and animal figures, flowers and fruits are the traditional embellishment motifs used in this labour-intensive technique.

“My personal favourites are the Sanganeri blocks,” shares the artisan. “Imprinted by hand through a technique similar to screen printing, the characteristic butis, small, medium or large, stand out for the minute detailing and vividness.

Mughal floral motifs, particularly the rose, sunflower and narcissus, as well as figures and folk scenes proliferate”. Currently in vogue, quirky black and white prints of autorickshaws, tongas, bicycles and butterflies are in demand among teens and students.

Lightweight and airy, the block printed cambric cotton, mul, slub linen and rayon fabrics make for ideal summerwear in the form of saris, dupattas, stoles and running material.

Tahir’s prints will exhibited at the Awadh Hathkargha Hastshilp Evam Gramodyog Samiti till March 13 at the Cooptex Grounds, Pantheon Road, Egmore.

Timing: 10.30 a.m – 8.30 p.m.