Chennai’s Russian Center of Science and Culture to host an exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War

The Pushkin State Museum in Moscow, will also host an open-to-all webinar to elaborate on the project

‘Twice Rescued’, a photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, will take place in September, at the Russian Center of Science and Culture, Chennai.

The Russian Center of Science and Culture announces the launch of this joint project with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts (Moscow, Russia). The exhibition tells the audience about the rescue of the Renaissance collection by the Soviet soldiers during the fight for liberation of Berlin and decades-long work of the Pushkin State Museum’s restoration department for the rehabilitation of the damaged art pieces. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts has produced a special website for the exhibition which throws more insight on this subject.

In a bid to network with students, artists, curators, specialists and professionals in the field of art, within the framework of this project, the Pushkin State Museum will be hosting a webinar on June 24 at 4.30 pm IST. The webinar will cover topics such as the purpose of the project, history of the artworks and the restoration process. The webinar is expected to feature famous curators from Italy and Germany as well. Participants from fine arts colleges, artists and art professionals are invited to join the webinar, which will be in English. The webinar will be open to public. It is the first lecture in a number of events prior to the inauguration of the Twice Rescued exhibition.

The webinar can be accessed with the Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9924387686 and ID, 992 438 7686.