Chariot festival returns to Aragalur

Kamanadeswarar temple in Salem district is all set to revive a long-gone tradition

Car festivals are a major event of temples in Tamil Nadu, and attract devotees from across the globe.

The Shiva temple at Aragalur, a small village in Salem that was ruled by Bana chieftains around 1190-1260 CE, is known for its grand chariot festivals that used to take place in the Tamil month of Panguni. But for almost three decades now, the festival has not been taking place.

In an effort to revive the annual event, Sri Madurambiganatha Brahmendra Saraswathi Avathutha Swamigal, founder of the Mahameru Mandali, along with the HR & CE Department have proposed to conduct a trial run of a new temple chariot today.

The new wooden chariot, weighing 15 tonnes, has been created by artisans from Arumbavur near Perambalur. The three-tier chariot is intricately carved and depicts scenes from the epics. Several deities form the body of the chariot, with icons of cosmic horses, snakes and elephants carved on it.

Mahameru Mandali funded the chariot, with the HR & CE Department pitching in for the iron wheels.

According to legend, the temple, located about 80 km from Salem, is famous as the place where Kama worshipped Shiva for reprieve from a curse. The deity is therefore called Kamanadeswarar and his consort is Periyanayaki. It is also believed that sage Vasishta worshipped Shiva here, and the river that flows nearby is named Vasishta.

Epigraphic evidence points to the temple having been in existence around the 13th century. The sun’s rays falling on the idol on the day before Panguni Uthiram is considered a special feature of the temple.