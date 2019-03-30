Carry on antiquity

It’s 668 AD, September the 15th, a Tuesday. We’re in Syracuse, Sicily…and the Emperor of Rome, Constans, is taking a bath…this was going to be an especially bad bath…because he was killed in it…. Meanwhile, in China, Emperor Gaozong of Tang was just about to take Korea finally.... Wait, wait wait, don’t go anywhere, this really is the history of India podcast.”

And so begins the self-described “bumbling historian,” Kit Patrick, as he launches into the first episode of the fifth (and latest) season of The History of India Podcast. At one go, we get a sense of the global sweep of history, even as the spotlight comes to rest on the Indian subcontinent. It’s a technique we will often see through the podcast, as Patrick swings his lens from long shot to close up, from Greece and China to Kalinga and Pataliputra.

In this initial episode of Season 5, titled ‘Carry on Pataliputra’ Patrick “feels his way” around north India to build a picture of the years following the death of Emperor Harsha, which occured around the same time as the events described above. Drawing on the sparse records of the era (a time characterised by scholar Irfan Habib as a ‘period of collapse’), Patrick gathers enough material to build a vivid account of rule in Magadha after Harsha. He has all the elements that make for interesting history — palace intrigue, war, loyalty, betrayal, crucial alliances, strategy, even stupidity. We journey with him across the Gupta kingdom and beyond, stopping along the way to revisit and re-examine familiar landmarks.

“Follow the valley of the Ganga downstream from Pataliputra. After about a week’s walk, you’ll be halfway to Bangladesh, and you’ll find yourself in a pretty flat stretch of the valley…flat, except for one looming exception — a great rock, 700 feet high, pokes up through the valley floor, into the sky…. This, according to some, is the mountain that churned the sea.”

The story that follows, of course, is one we know well, but perhaps had not encountered in the context of a historical account. But the mountain is important to this history because we find an inscription on its side, made by one of Harsha’s successors, Adityasena, suggesting that this king had influence far beyond Pataliputra.

Zooming in

The History of India Podcast has been around since July 2015, with almost 60 episodes across five seasons so far, as well as 41 special episodes. Beginning with a brief account of ‘The 16 great houses of ancient India’, circa 600 BC, the podcast moves through the years in an unhurried fashion, taking long pauses to explore not just the major events but the art, architecture, culture and public administration of each era. In season 2, for instance, Patrick takes us aside from the story of the Kushans to talk about ‘Women, law and life’ — just one of that season’s 11 special episodes.

Even though the podcast depends on a single-voice narration (by Patrick), the lengthy episodes have enough variety in content and tone to keep one listening. The episodes manage to be thick with detail without overwhelming you with dates and events. In the supplementary episodes on Ajanta and Badami (among others), Patrick takes you on a delightful tour of the sites.

History as homage

History these days can be a touchy and dangerous subject, and Patrick explains in his introductory episode that he chose to focus on ancient times “because of laziness and cowardice. Laziness because there’s so little material available on that period, so I wouldn’t have to spend too much time reading, and cowardice because I don’t like upsetting people.”

Patrick taught history at the University of Bristol before his recent move to join the faculty of the Bengaluru-based Azim Premji University. The podcast is, by his own admission, a “homage” to his late wife Snehal Sidhu-Patrick, and he has steadfastly avoided monetising it, instead asking people who enjoy the podcast to “consider” donating to a charity that funds a scholarship for students with disabilities to attend the University of Cambridge.

