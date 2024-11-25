Expressing discontentment over the disinterest of successive governments in developing heritage tourism in India, journalist and research scholar Harshakumar Kugwe said that the ancient Buddhist site at Sannati should have been one of the most preferred destinations of world heritage tourism.

“Nearly 70 years have passed after the ancient Buddhist site at Kanaganahalli, near Sannati, was discovered. Adholoka Maha Chaitya (the Great Stupa of the Netherworlds), as described in the inscriptions, and a sculpture of Asoka, the only surviving image of the Mauryan emperor, were found during the excavations carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI),” he said.

“Many historians and scholars have researched this ancient Buddhist site and hundreds of papers and books have been published. However, they largely remain at the academic level. Little effort has been made to take them to the common people. If that were to happen, the ancient Buddhist site at Sannati will become one of the most preferred destinations of world heritage tourism. Due to the apathy of successive governments, Sannati remains an archaeological site for researchers and academics.”

Mr. Kugwe was addressing a seminar on the Buddhist site of Sannati and Dhammayana of Emperor Asoka at the Journalists Cultural Hall in Kalaburagi on November 24. The event was organised by Karnataka Rajya Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (Revolutionary).

Referring to the Asokan edicts and inscriptions found across the South Asian region, Mr. Kugwe said that the Brahmagiri rock edict established Emperor Asoka’s strong connection with Sannati.

“Many historians say that Emperor Asoka visited Sannati on many occasions and stayed there for a considerable period. The first stage of construction of the Maha Stupa in Sannati was carried out by Asoka himself. It is also believed that Asoka kept Buddhist relics in this ancient stupa, which was later developed by Hinayana Buddhists with additional construction in the first century after the Asokan era. Later, Mahayana Buddhists added 10 more Buddhist sculptures to the stupa. Thus, the Great Stupa of Kanaganahalli was built in three phases,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of the sculpture of Asoka that was found during the ASI excavations in Kanaganahalli, Mr. Kugwe said that it was the only sculpture of Asoka which has his name etched on it.

“A sculpture panel of Asoka has been retrieved during the excavations in Kanaganahalli. It has Asoka’s name as Raya Asoko etched on it, leaving no confusion over the identity of the man in the sculpture. A sculpture with the image of Asoka was also found in a Sanchi stupa. However, it doesn’t have the name of Asoka inscribed on it. It is because of this unique historical importance that Sannati has the potential to attract tourists from across the world,” he said.

Writer R.K. Hudgi, who inaugurated the seminar, condemned right-wing forces for their efforts to project Gautama Buddha as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

“Communal forces are known for distorting facts of the past to meet their ends in the present. They tried to project Gautama Buddha as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Now, they are distorting the thoughts of 12th century Sharanas (reformers) to mislead the followers of Basavanna,” he said.

Head of the Department of Kannada at Central University of Karnataka Shivaganga Rumma stressed the need for taking forward the Buddhist ideas as seen by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Buddhist writer Jayadevi Gaikwad, Dalit leaders Arjun Bhadre and Mallikarjun Krant were among the participants.

