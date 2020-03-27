It’s yesterday once more

Last year, Devina Albert published a book of photographs, articles and correspondence from the family’s archives, titled Memories, as a centennial tribute to her father, James Jeyachandran Paul, a civil engineer who worked in public projects in Madras, Tiruchi, Karaikudi and Neyveli and later ran a successful architectural firm in Thanjavur.

With just 200 copies meant for private circulation, Memories has touched a chord with whoever has gone through it, says Tiruchi resident Devina. A multi-talented person who did his Masters in Architecture in the United States in the 1950s, JJ Paul (1919-1989) influenced many people around him in a positive way. “So instead of one person writing about my father, I invited family members and friends (spread across the globe) to send in their reminiscences of him. Through the book, all of us, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gained a new perspective on him — his love for cars, his sense of humour and eloquent letters,” she says.

The urge to create a bond with her family members led Ayesha*, a homemaker in her seventies living in Tiruchi, to start a podcast during Ramzan last year. Filling in the free hours after iftar and prayers, she recorded her experiences as a child growing up in Madurai in the 1940s and ’50s, on her daughter’s smartphone, and shared them with the clan through WhatsApp.

“These memories have always stayed with me, but once I put them out on podcast, I realised that my siblings (she was born into a family of 13 children) and their families were surprised that so much had remained unknown because of the generation gap,” says Ayesha, who is planning to revive the podcast during the holy month of fasting due to start in April this year.

Maganlal Mistry, Sidhpur District, Bombay Presidency (now Gujarat). Circa 1920. The photograph was taken to be sent to his brothers working in Ethiopia, Africa, and was hand-coloured with photo inks in 1937. It is interesting how the colouring is limited to his turban, perhaps because colouring of photographs was quite an expensive and sought after artistic skill at the time. Image contributed by Hemant Suthar and family, Mumbai/Ahmedabad, courtesy The Indian Memory Project. Special Arrangement/THE HINDU

The lockdown has given a new meaning to ‘self-isolation’, and people suddenly seem to have a lot of time on their hands once their everyday tasks are done. Archiving family documents, photographs and correspondence is one way of creatively engaging the tools that internet-compatible gadgets have put at our disposal. But as many budding archivists would agree, you don’t really need a lockdown to get started.

People first

Crowd-funded online platforms are proving to be a vital digital repository of information about a people, rather than merely public figures. “We need archiving today, because it gives us an idea of what has gone on in history. It’s a great time-stopper,” says Anusha Yadav, founder of The Indian Memory Project (TIMP), a Mumbai-based online archive that chronicles the subcontinent down the ages through photographs from personal albums.

TIMP has more than 200 photographs contributed from people in Canada, USA, Ireland, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and UK, under tags like Partition, Saris, Headgear, Marriages, Migration, and even ‘Moustache’.

The website has a wide range of photos from formal portraits in studios shot by professional photographers to candid pictures taken with handheld cameras. “Photography has always been about vanity,” says Anusha. “Cheaper cameras made the studio redundant by the 1990s, but photographs usually have a sub-text of one’s social status, possessions or events that is interesting in itself. Perhaps only matrimonial photographs have managed to survive. Even here, while earlier bridal pictures would showcase things like jewellery, now they talk about body shape, fairness or attractiveness.”

The 10-year-old platform accepts submissions for free, though there are criteria on what will be published. Short captions of the earlier years have been slowly replaced by longer narratives. “I have started researching the background of the submissions, asking questions, and getting more involved in the stories. I like to call myself a detective of history, as I am learning along the way,” says Anusha.

The Princes And Princess Of Wanaparthi, Andhra Pradesh: LEFT IMAGE: Raja Janampally Rameshwar Rao II, the Raja of Wanaparthy with sons Krishna Dev Rao (left) and Ram Dev Rao (right); RIGHT IMAGE: Krishna Dev Rao (left) with sister, Janamma, and brother Ram Dev Rao. Wanaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, circa 1912. Image contributed by Kamini Reddy, USA, courtesy The Indian Memory Project. Special Arrangement/THE HINDU

Getting in touch

There have been lessons for self-taught archivists like Devina as well, who had brought out commemorative volumes on her mother Dulcie Paul in 2006 and father-in-law J Isaac Albert in 2012.

For the book on her father, she found the black-and-white photographs striking, even though many of them had to be digitally restored because of their age. “Only after scanning my parents’ wedding photograph did I realise how pretty my mother looked that day. She was a 15-year-old, while my father was 23. The nuptials were held in All Saints’ Church in Tiruchi, followed by a reception at the Guru Medical Hall (now Maduram Hall) in Puthur. We all remember seeing that pale blue silk sari in her cupboard, now I wish we could have preserved it better,” she says.

Ayesha was surprised to see young family members share photographs of the events after she described them in her podcasts. “My father was a great organiser of social functions, and in our large joint family, there was always something going on through the year. I thought none of the pictures of these galas had survived, but as it happened, they had all got distributed among different branches of the family down the years. Seeing the snaps brought it all back more clearly to me,” she says.

New perspectives

The documenting of personal lives adds a new dimension to historiography, by reflecting the social aspects and voices of the unheard. “Oral or folk history is an alternative to that given by state-oriented sources,” says N Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, and a distinguished scholar in the subject.

However, Rajendran says oral history is not easy to document, because the researcher has to look hard for credible sources and interview them skillfully in order to elicit information. “If done right, you can find insights from oral history that may be missing from official documents,” he says.

Sisters Rashmi and Soma, posing on a cardboard bike in a photo studio at the annual town fair of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, 1977. Image contributed by Juhi Pande, UK/Mumbai, courtesy The Indian Memory Project. Special Arrangement/THE HINDU

The trend among youngsters to record the minutiae of their lives – from the food they eat to the places they visit – for the consumption of social media followers could be re-channelled into making classroom history lessons more interesting, says the academic.

“When you teach children only dates and names, they get bored, but these youngsters can be creative about these events and make term papers more lively. These days, all colleges and schools have got smart boards that can be used to project the short films on history made by students with narration. It would be a smart use of social media,” says Rajendran.

(*Name changed on request)