Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has January 15 ever given us?

January 13, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

1 / 10 | On January 15, 1559, the daughter of Henry VII and Anne Boleyn was crowned Queen of England in Westminster Abbey after the death of her half-sister, ‘Bloody’ Mary Tudor. Her reign is depicted as the golden age of English History history with the flourishing of poetry music and theatre. A very rare era of peace between two periods of civil war, what was the name of this queen after whom the era is named?

Answer : Queen Elizabeth I
