What makes Varadaraja most benevolent

Varadaraja has been a ‘giver’ in all the Yugas, appearing for Brahma, saving Gajendra the elephant and so on. In Kali yuga, perhaps, He has been at his benevolent best. Ramanujacharya was saved and brought to Kanchipuram safely, by Varadaraja and Perundevi Thayar, when Yadavaprakasa tried to kill him. Ramanuja had many queries about the path he had to take, and answers came to him from Varadaraja, through Thirukacchi Nambi. And how can one not marvel at Thirukacchi Nambi’s equation with Varadaraja? An archa murthi never speaks. But Varadaraja broke the rule to speak with Nambi, and this was not a one-off occurrence. He spoke with him every day! It was in the Varadaraja temple, that Alavandar first saw Ramanuja. Yadava Prakasa was teaching his students near the Karia Manickar sannidhi, when Alavandar saw Ramanuja from a distance, and remarked ‘Aam mudalvan,’ meaning that the young student was the chosen one to carry forward Alavandar’s mission.

Koorathazhwan, in his ‘Varadaraja stava,’ describes Varadaraja as dayanidhi — the repository of daya (mercy). Koorathazhwan says that Varadaraja has patience, forbearance and generosity (dayA kshAnti audArya). Anantazhvan, a disciple of Ramanuja, wrote one verse each for the temples, where Ramanuja left an indelible mark — Srirangam, Thiruvengadam, Kanchi and Melkote. In the verse about Kanchi, Anantazhvan says that Ramanuja, who analysed the srutis and smritis and wrote the Sri Bhashya, should forever be in Kanchi, where Varada resides on Hastigiri.

Manavala Mamunigal studied Sri Bhasya from Kidambi Nayanar in Thiruvekha, the place that houses the Yatoktakari shrine in Kanchipuram. Manavala Mamunigal composed Devaraja Mangalam, in praise of Varadaraja. In 13 slokas, he describes His handsomeness. But what stands out is his praise of Varadaraja as One who showers blessings on His devotees.

Varadaraja gives what you ask for, Manavala Mamunigal says. In fact, Varadaraja has a deeksha of saving, he says, which means that Varadaraja’s major preoccupation is to save us. Some people come to Varadaraja seeking enjoyment of comforts of life. Others want to reach Sri Vaikuntha. He gives them whatever they seek. When Varadaraja appeared before Brahma, His eyes reflected His kindness, wrote Manavala Mamunigal. Varadaraja is like a cloud — raining people with what they need, without expecting anything in return.

Rama as Varada

There is one instance in the Ramayana, where Valmiki refers to Rama as Varada. Rama is going to meet Kaikeyi, who is going to ask Him to leave Ayodhya and live in exile. Kaikeyi’s demand is unreasonable, and yet Rama is going to grant her what she desires. It is here that Valmiki refers to Rama as Varada. It would not be wrong to assume that the sage had Varadaraja of Kanchi in mind, for who but Varadaraja would be prepared for such a sacrifice?

Kalamega Pulavar, in a verse praises Varadaraja’s magnanimity in a humorous tone:

Perumaalum nalla Perumal- avar tham

Thirunaalum nalla thirunaal- Perumal

Irunda idathil chumma iraamaiyaaleyo

Parundu eduthu pogirade paar

Translated, it means: Varadaraja is a good deity. His festival is a good one too. But because this deity is restless, Garuda is carrying Him off. Look!

But what was this restlessness that characterised Varadaraja? He had an itch to keep on giving to those who worshipped Him, and so He did not have a moment’s rest.

Garuda decided that enough was enough, and carried Him off, says Kalamega Pulavar, while describing Varadaraja’s Garuda Sevai!

(This article is based on information culled from various Tamil discourses of Kidambi Narayanan. Next week: On Desika’s compositions)