Athur Patasala goes online

It is not only mainstream organisations and institutions, which have resorted to technology in order to keep it going, online classes and performances on social media platforms becoming the new normal. Veda patasalas too have joined the bandwagon by imparting lessons online. The Sri Chathurveda Vidhya Ganapathi Vedashram (SCVG), Athur, near Chingleput, for instance launched its Raksha Veda Camp 2020 for school children on May 10.

The call to register for the online programme drew excellent response from participants across the world, it is heard. The first ever global programme found people from the U.S., the U.K., UAE and Singapore apart from several parts of India getting in touch to register. Google Meet as the chosen App. linking our Teachers and the enrolled students.

Two batches

Taking into account the various time zones of the participants, the programme is being offered in two batches — from 6.30-8 a.m. IST and 6.30-8 p.m. IST, the Google Meet App linking the teachers and the enrolled students. The students have been further grouped based on their Shakas and assigned to respective Adhyapaks.

“Our teachers’ enthusiasm and involvement are amazing. This has been a new and enriching experience for them and they are also learning along the way to equip themselves,” says R. Kamakoti, Patasala founder, who adds that the feedback from the parents of the young wards is highly encouraging.

Study materials in three languages — Sanskrit, Tamil and English were posted to the students' group much ahead of the session. Apart from these frontline facilitators, the back office team of administrators, personnel of systems, operations and content wings, are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless transmission. The course has been condensed into a module of 14 sessions spread over two weeks.

“This programme's success is crucial to us, because this could be the trend setter for several programmes on the anvil. This is the model around which the knowledge sector is going to redefine its offerings in the months to come,” says Kamakoti, who is devoted to the Acharyas of Sri Kamakoti Pitam. The SCVG Vedasram is the implementation arm of Vedam Eternal, the umbrella, which is dedicated to Veda Samrakshana and Gosamrakshana — two among the concepts nurtured by the Pitam. Website: www.athurvedapatasala.com Contact: 9884402624.