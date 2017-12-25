Armenian X’mas link

Christmas is much the same everywhere but the medieval Armenian one was different. Even the Cross (that proclaims Christ’s crucifixion) had its own peculiar shape, hardly seen in Catholic and Protestant churches, except in old cemeteries, like the one in Agra which was once a Mughal orchard gifted to an Armenian lady by Akbar in the 17th Century. In Armenian celebrations, cakes were there, of course, but the emphasis was on animal sacrifices. The cakes and sweet breads were embellished with raisins (kishmish). No wonder non-Christians started calling Christmas “Kishmish”.

The visit of the former Armenian President, Levon Der Petrossian during Indira Gandhi’s time was a reminder of the age-old ties between India and Armenia, two countries where the Aryan influence predominated. The visit of Vice-President Hamid Ansari earlier this year was a follow-up to the one by Mrs Gandhi’s to Yeravan.

Armenia is an ancient country which has been regarded as “the doorway between East and West.” Mount Ararat, where Noah’s Ark rested after the Deluge, was in the present Turkish part of Armenia and it was there that those who were saved from the great flood along with the patriarch settled down to create a new world. It was, therefore, natural for Christianity to take root there in its initial days. It is worth mentioning, however, that the old beliefs of the Armenians were incorporated into the Church for quite a long time. Animals were sacrificed in the church porch before the celebration of the Eucharest, especially at X’mas and Easter. The Armenians had started coming to the Mughal Empire some years before the invasion of their country by Turkey. They found the hospitality that they needed and built churches in Delhi, which, however, do not exist now.

At Agra also they built a chapel and the son of a nobleman, Mirza Zulquarnain, was brought up by Akbar. He was later to become the head of the salt works at Sambar. The Mirza is known as the Father of Christianity in North India because it was during his time that the cross and the crescent met in the Mughal Capital.

Mirza Zulquarnain’s palace occupied the land where the British later built the Agra Central Prison, which in recent times has made way for the ambitious shopping project known as Sanjay Place. It was on this piece of land that a cathedral was erected by the Capuchins 200 years later. The Armenians planted olive trees, one of which still survives near Akbar’s church. The mystical cross was used as an emblem on even residential buildings. It is said that during Akbar’s time after Christmas Mass the sick members of the congregation drank of the water in which earlier a crucifix had been bathed. It was supposed to cure patients, or so the belief went. In the Martyrs’ Cemetry at Agra are the graves of many Armenians which look like Muslim graves with Persian inscriptions. One of the graves, that of the saintly Armenian merchant, Khwaja Mortiniphas is still venerated, along with that of Fr. Santus. Some say he was related to the Bishop of Tabriz and became a hermit in later life after giving all his wealth to the poor.

In Delhi, the most famous Armenian tomb is that of Sarmad Shaheed at the foot of the Jama Masjid. Kishanganj, between old Delhi and Sarai Rohila stations, also has some Armenian graves, besides those of Dutch nationals some connected to the Mughal Court like Bibi Juliana. Incidentally, the Chief Justice in Akbar’s reign was Abdul Hayee, an Armenian Christian.

Destroyed by Nadir Shah

There were two Armenian churches in Delhi, one near the slaughter house, beyond the old Sabzi Mandi, another in Sarai Rohilla; though accounts of their exact location differ. According to Sir Edward Maclagan, there were 120 catholics in Delhi during Shah Jahan’s reign in 1650. Their number went upto 300 by 1686, when Aurangzeb was on the throne. Two priests looked after them. A Catholic cemetery was also in existence from 1656. Father Desideri, who came to the city from Tibet, found the churches in ruins in 1732 (Mohd Shah’s reign). He stayed on for three years and built a new Armenian church dedicated to the Virgin Mary and blessed on All Souls’ Day, Nov 2, 1723. In 1739, this church and another Armenian one were destroyed by the Persian invader, Nadir Shah during the massacre of Delhi. One of the churches was rebuilt in 1746, and blessed on Christmas Eve. Later another Armenian church came up, but both seem to have been razed in the early 19th century.

When the Armenians held X’mas celebrations, boys and girls dressed as angels greeted Akbar and later Jahangir at their church in Agra which still exists. After that the two emperors watched the Christmas play and later sent the ladies of the harem to see the crib depicting Christ’s truth in a manger. Armenian X’mas is now a nostalgic memory but when the church bells peal for midnight Mass at Christmas in the Cathedral near Akbar’s church, the Armenian spirit is revived as the local Padritolians pull the ropes of the five huge bells imported from Belgium by the Italian Capuchin fathers. This tradition dates back to Armenian times, when one of the bells broke and could be lifted with great difficulty by two elephants, who deposited it in the Mughal Kotwali till Jahangir had it repaired and restored to the old church.

Probably the most famous Armenian in Indian history was Shah Nazar Khan who cast the Zamzamah gun for the Third Battle of Panipat (1761) on the orders of Ahmed Shah Abdali and about which Kipling wrote: “Who hold Zam-Zamah, that fire-breathing dragon, hold the Punjab”. The giant on wheels, gun is now parked in front of the Lahore Museum, while Nazar Khan rests in Agra where father discovered the nearly-obliterated Persian inscription on his tomb in December 1935, almost two years before one was born. Merry Christmas!