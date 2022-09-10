Archaeologist B.B. Lal passes away

The Hindu Bureau September 10, 2022 12:36 IST

Former ASI chief B.B. Lal's works formed the basis of the argument that a Ram Temple existed in the place where the Babri Masjid once stood

File picture of former ASI Director General B. B. Lal | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) B. B. Lal passed away, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy has said. ALSO READ: Mahabharat sites continue to have the same names even today: B. B. Lal "In the passing of Prof BB Lal Ji, we have lost one of the brightest minds who has contributed significantly towards our archeological excavations & endeavours and trained archeologists for over 4 decades," Mr. Reddy tweeted mourning Lal's demise. In the passing of Prof BB Lal Ji, we have lost one of the brightest minds who has contributed significantly towards our archeological excavations & endeavours and trained archeologists for over 4 decades.



My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/sZlvBCMCLq — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 10, 2022 A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Professor Lal's works formed the basis of the argument that a Ram Temple existed in the place where the Babri Masjid once stood. Eventually, a Supreme Court verdict paved way for constructing a temple in the disputed site, with Muslims being compensated with land elsewhere.



